Vanair, a manufacturer of truck-mounted air compressors, generators, welders, hydraulics, mobile EV chargers and boosters, has been acquired by Lincoln Electric.

Vanair Manufacturing is a privately held company based in Michigan City, Indiana.

Lincoln Electric, based in Cleveland, Ohio, reported a net purchase price of $116 million. Lincoln manufactures welding and cutting systems.

Vanair was formed in 1972 as a division of Sullair Corp. with the vehicle-mounted 185 cfm underdeck rotary screw air compressor, moving the tow-behind compressor underneath the truck’s bed and running it off the truck’s engine. It became Vanair Manufacturing in 1984. Ralph Kokot bought the company in 1997. It employs about 160 people, according to a Vanair news release in 2023. The release announced the construction of a new plant to create 75 additional jobs. The plant, scheduled to open this summer, will add 100,000 square feet at an estimated cost of $8.3 million.

Vanair’s most recent product release is the PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck All-in-One Power System for work trucks.

The system delivers six forms of power:

125-185 cfm rotary screw air compressor

10kW generator

330A welder

12V, 24V and optional 36V and 48V battery boosting capabilities

12V-24V and optional 36V and 48V battery charging capacity

Up to 30 gallons per minute at 2000 PSI of hydraulic-driven power

The company notes that the new underdeck system does not take up any bed space and uses the truck’s engine for power.

Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and has a global network of distributors and sales offices in over 160 countries.

“Vanair is renowned for their leading high-quality manufacturing, innovation, and engineering expertise in the fast-growing maintenance and repair service truck market,” said Lincoln President and CEO Steven B. Hedlund. “By joining together, Lincoln Electric will capitalize on this channel opportunity to accelerate growth and broaden our technology platform for long-term value creation.”