JCB Breaks Ground on $500M Texas Factory

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 18, 2024
Lord Bamford and Alice Bamford at JCB factory groundbreaking
JCB Chairman, Lord Bamford and his daughter Alice Bamford celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s second manufacturing facility in North America.
JCB

JCB broke ground on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, marking the company's biggest manufacturing investment ever. 

The 720,000-square-foot factory on a 400-acre site will be JCB’s second-largest plant, rivaled only by the company’s world headquarters in Rocester, England.

The factory will manufacture Loadall telescopic handlers and aerial access equipment, specifically for customers in North America, with the capacity to expand to other products in the future.

Production is scheduled to start in 2026, and the new factory will create 1,500 new jobs over five years. JCB’s North American headquarters, which opened in Savannah, Georgia, in 2001, has 1,000 employees.

Alice Bamford, daughter of JCB chairman Anthony Bamford, turned the first shovelful of dirt to signal the start of construction at the June 4 groundbreaking ceremony.

Chairman Lord Bamford said: “Construction equipment manufacturers sell more than 300,000 machines every year in North America, making it the single largest market in the world. JCB has been growing its share of this important market steadily over the past few years, and the time is now right to invest in our manufacturing capacity in North America, where we already have one factory.

“JCB really has come a considerable way since we sold our first machine here 60 years ago, and it gives me immense pleasure to see how our business has grown in North America. Today really is a milestone day in the history of our family company." 

“Texas was this year named as the 'Best State for Business' for a record-breaking 20th year, and I am proud to welcome JCB as the newest business to call our great state home,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Today's groundbreaking marks a major milestone in JCB's journey that will create 1,500 good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in Bexar County and bring hundreds of millions of new capital investment to San Antonio and beyond. ‘Made in Texas’ is truly a powerful global brand, and I look forward to celebrating JCB’s continuing success as we work together to build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come."  

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: “JCB’s business in North America has made tremendous progress in the past few years and the opportunity for growth here is vast. This record investment gives us a fantastic opportunity to build on our success and we look forward to the completion of this great new facility.”  

Richard Fox-Marrs, president & CEO of JCB North America, said: “The Loadall telescopic handler is JCB’s biggest selling product in North America, and it is also the single largest market for aerial access equipment worldwide, and therefore, it makes great sense to build these two ranges here."

“Texas is an obvious choice for our new North American manufacturing facility, not least because the state is the largest consumer of construction equipment in the USA. San Antonio is also the logical choice as a location for our new factory because of its central location, proximity to the supply chain and great local labor force. We are really excited about JCB’s new San Antonio factory and for the future of our business in North America," added  Fox-Marrs.  

JCB employs 19,000 people globally and has 22 factories around the world, including 11 in the UK, seven in India, and others in Brazil and China. The company will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2025.        

Related Stories
Deere Excavator
Business
Deere to Pay $1.1M to Resolve Hiring Discrimination Allegations
building shot Caterpillar sign Wamego Kansas attachments campus
Business
Caterpillar to Shut Down Attachments Manufacturing Complex in Kansas
Deere dozer pushing dirt Deere excavator dumpt truck background
Business
Deere to Relocate Midsize Skid Steer, CTL Production to Mexico
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Caterpillar 259d3 compact track loader.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Track Loaders in 2024
Find out the most popular models of new and used financed machines, and which models are fetching the most at auction.
Rototilt tiltrotator excavator ConExpo 2023 display
Attachments
Are You Ready for a Tiltrotator? Here’s What’s on the Market
V1 A2916 Cc Min
Compact Excavators
Develon Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator, the DX17Z-7
Deere 333 P-Tier compact track loader
Compact equipment
Deere Unveils New Large-Frame Skid Steers, CTLs with "One-Piece Cab"
volvo electric l120 wheel loader going down ramp
Wheel Loaders
Volvo to Intro Largest Electric Wheel Loader, the L120, in N. America
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All