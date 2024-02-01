BusinessVolvo CE Increased Sales in 2023 But Expects Weaker 2024Ryan WhisnerFeb 1, 2024Volvo CE has reported improved earnings and stable sales in Europe and North America for Q4 2023, but softer demand is beginning to affect the global market.Volvo CE An unexpected error occurred: Related StoriesBusinessAmmann to Relocate North American Headquarters from Florida to South CarolinaBusinessBandit Industries Names Craig Davis as CEO and PresidentBusinessFamily-Run Construction Fraud Ring Lands 3 in Prison An unexpected error occurred: Top StoriesWheel LoadersJohn Deere Adds New 444 G-Tier Wheel Loader to "No-Frills" LineupThe G-Tier models are designed to deliver high performance at a lower cost.Compact equipmentA Tracked Mini Dumper from JLG? – Aerial Lift Maker Branches OutCompact equipmentKubota’s New RTV-X1130 Features Multi-Adjustable 6-Foot Cargo BedSkid Steer Loaders"World's First Cab-less Remotely Operated Electric Skid Steer": The Elise CBL An unexpected error occurred: Equipment World Contractor of the YearThe Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.Learn MoreWhite PapersBeyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected constructionWhether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.DownloadView All