Bobcat Company plans to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico.

Production at the $300 million plant is expected to begin in early 2026. The 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will increase Bobcat’s North American compact loader production capacity by 20%, the company says. It will produce Bobcat's M-Series compact loaders for North American distribution.

Bobcat has manufacturing plants around the world, including seven in the United States, two in India, and one each in China, the Czech Republic, and France.

This new location was selected after extensive review and consideration of expansions at existing Bobcat locations, along with the potential for new developments at existing sites. Monterrey was selected for its well-established industrial sector, skilled workforce, proximity to the U.S., cost competitiveness, and strong business environment, among other factors, the company says.

Taking on production of the M series compact loaders at the Mexico facility bobcat says would allow it to focus its R-Series CTL production at its Gwinner, North Dakota plant. In addition, the company’s Dobris, Czech Republic facility will continue to manufacture M-Series loaders for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“As a global company with manufacturing facilities, offices, dealerships, and customers across the globe, we have seen tremendous growth and increased demand for our products," said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO, and vice chairman.

Approximately 600 to 800 new jobs will be created in the area because of the plant’s location.

No plans for any reductions in staffing have been associated with the announcement of the new facility. The company says it continues to fill open roles at existing facilities across the globe and intends to continue doing so.

The facility will feature areas for welding, painting, and assembly, as well as an on-site warehouse and office space.

"This new facility allows us to design a manufacturing space for maximum efficiency, quality, and production output," said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. "By growing our manufacturing footprint, we can also further optimize our other global facilities to improve our operational efficiency and enhance employees' workspaces."