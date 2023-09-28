Bobcat is disputing union claims that job cuts are coming to its U.S. manufacturing plants, according to a report from KFGO.

On September 26, Cody Parrow, president of the Local 560 United Steelworkers Union, told the Fargo, North Dakota-based news station that Bobcat informed the union it received approval to build a plant in Mexico.

Parrow claimed the new plant would result in 300 to 500 job cuts at plants in Gwinner and Bismarck, North Dakota, and Rogers, Minnesota. He cited cheaper labor costs in Mexico as the driving force behind the move. The Gwinner location manufactures Bobcat loaders, utility work machines and attachments. Bismarck is the primary location for Bobcat excavators, small articulated loaders, mini track loaders and aftermarket parts. The Rodgers facility produces and supplies electrical harnesses and other sub-assembly components to other factories.

Equipment World received the following statement from Bobcat’s communications team:

As a global company that builds and sells products around the world, we are exploring opportunities to address current workforce challenges and facility constraints and identify ways to support market demand and growth. We are committed to creating and maintaining quality employment opportunities and our recent investments in our facilities throughout our global footprint are proof of that commitment. In fact, we recently announced a number of new facilities and expansions of existing manufacturing operations worldwide.

Our goal is to meet growing customer demand and there are no current plans to lower staffing levels at our facilities. In fact, we have grown the number of employees within the majority of our locations and continue to have open positions to fill. At this time, we do not have any updates to share; we will share additional information if available.