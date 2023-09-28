Bobcat Denies Union Claims of Impending Job Cuts

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 28, 2023
Bobcat S770 skid steer with breaker attachment
Bobcat

Bobcat is disputing union claims that job cuts are coming to its U.S. manufacturing plants, according to a report from KFGO.

On September 26, Cody Parrow, president of the Local 560 United Steelworkers Union, told the Fargo, North Dakota-based news station that Bobcat informed the union it received approval to build a plant in Mexico.

Parrow claimed the new plant would result in 300 to 500 job cuts at plants in Gwinner and Bismarck, North Dakota, and Rogers, Minnesota. He cited cheaper labor costs in Mexico as the driving force behind the move. The Gwinner location manufactures Bobcat loaders, utility work machines and attachments. Bismarck is the primary location for Bobcat excavators, small articulated loaders, mini track loaders and aftermarket parts. The Rodgers facility produces and supplies electrical harnesses and other sub-assembly components to other factories.

Equipment World received the following statement from Bobcat’s communications team:

As a global company that builds and sells products around the world, we are exploring opportunities to address current workforce challenges and facility constraints and identify ways to support market demand and growth. We are committed to creating and maintaining quality employment opportunities and our recent investments in our facilities throughout our global footprint are proof of that commitment. In fact, we recently announced a number of new facilities and expansions of existing manufacturing operations worldwide.

Our goal is to meet growing customer demand and there are no current plans to lower staffing levels at our facilities. In fact, we have grown the number of employees within the majority of our locations and continue to have open positions to fill. At this time, we do not have any updates to share; we will share additional information if available.  

Related Stories
Takeuchi Aoki Factory in Japan
Business
Takeuchi Expands Excavator Production with New Japan Factory
Scott Young, Mats Sköldberg and Jay Parker join the Volvo CE EMT.
Business
Volvo CE Announces Executive Leadership Changes
CEMCO employee photo
Business
OEM Roundup: Superior Industries, Hitachi Global Air Power, Yanmar America
Shannon Seymour LeeBoy CEO
Business
LeeBoy Promotes Shannon Seymour to CEO
Top Stories
New Holland C314 mini track loader bucket raised over dirt pile
Compact Utility Loaders
“Jack of All Trades”: New Holland’s New C314 Mini Track Loader
A machine for contractors who are ready to ditch the shovel and wheelbarrow.
JCB Pothole Pro excavator at work in Pennsylvania
Roadbuilding equipment
“Revolutionizing Pothole Repair”: JCB’s Pothole Pro Excavator Comes to U.S. (Video)
Construction workers on a jobsite in the winter
Gear
Top Clothing and Gear for Working in Cold Weather
bobcat e40 compact excavator on dirt beside bridge
Compact Excavators
Bobcat Reduces Tailswing, Lengthens Arm on New E40 Compact Excavator
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All