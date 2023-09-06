LeeBoy Promotes Shannon Seymour to CEO

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 6, 2023
Shannon Seymour LeeBoy CEO
LeeBoy

Commercial asphalt paving equipment manufacturer LeeBoy has named Shannon Seymour as its new CEO.

The 13-year LeeBoy veteran has held positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure, most recently serving as chief operating officer. 

“Shannon has been very instrumental in new product development, extensive facility improvements, and record years of revenue growth. LeeBoy will continue to reach new achievements under his strong leadership,” the company said in an announcement on LinkedIn.

Seymour received his Bachelor of Science from Binghamton University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology.

He succeeds Brian Bieller. Bieller was named president of North American operations for BOMAG Americas in May 2023. 

Related Stories
Veit's regional headquarters in New Berlin, WI
Business
An Inside Look at Veit’s Jaw-Dropping New Wis. Headquarters (Video)
Handcuffs laying on top of 100 dollar bills
Business
Oregon Contractor Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison, Ordered to Pay $30M
John Deere Construction Excavator with a tiltrotator
Business
Deere 2023 Outlook Increased as Sales Rise 12% in Q3
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Construction worker with hands clasped over his face
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.1: Why is the Industry’s Suicide Rate So High?
Five times as many construction workers die by suicide annually than from all of the "fatal four" physical causes of jobsite deaths combined.
New Holland T4 Electric Power Utility Tractor with autonomous features
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland: "World's First" Electric Utility Tractor with Autonomous Features
Maxresdefault 64f1e8a541057
The Dirt
Test Run: Cat’s 306 CR Compact Excavator is a “Fantastic Little Machine”
Handcuffs laying on top of 100 dollar bills
Business
Oregon Contractor Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison, Ordered to Pay $30M
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All