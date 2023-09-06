LeeBoy Promotes Shannon Seymour to CEO

Commercial asphalt paving equipment manufacturer LeeBoy has named Shannon Seymour as its new CEO.

The 13-year LeeBoy veteran has held positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure, most recently serving as chief operating officer.

“Shannon has been very instrumental in new product development, extensive facility improvements, and record years of revenue growth. LeeBoy will continue to reach new achievements under his strong leadership,” the company said in an announcement on LinkedIn.

Seymour received his Bachelor of Science from Binghamton University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology.

He succeeds Brian Bieller. Bieller was named president of North American operations for BOMAG Americas in May 2023.