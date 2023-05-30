Wacker Neuson Celebrates 175th Anniversary

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 30, 2023
Wacker Neuson employees celebrate 175th Anniversary
Wacker Neuson

One hundred and seventy-five years ago, Johann Christian Wacker set up a blacksmith shop in Dresden, Germany, establishing what is known today as Wacker Neuson, a global manufacturer of light and compact equipment.

While Wacker Neuson is often known as the original “rammer company,” it has expanded into numerous other product lines throughout its history.

Notable milestones include:

  • 1930: Hermann Wacker invents the original electric rammer, a product still used for soil compaction to this day.
  • 1934: Wacker introduces the internal vibrator for concrete consolidation and the first reversible plate compactor.
  • 2014: Wacker Neuson debuts a new skid steer and compact track loader line to the North American market.
  • 2019: Wacker Neuson showcases its new Dual View Dumper at Bauma 2019. The dumper’s 180-degree rotating seat and control panel allow the operator to always keep the task in the front of the machine, enhancing safety and efficiency.
  • 2022: Wacker Neuson introduces a line of battery-powered, zero-emission compaction and concrete consolidation products powered by the Battery One modular battery system. The offering includes the new and industry’s first battery-powered reversible plate, the APU3050e.

The company says future introductions in North America will include the EZ17e zero-emission mini excavator, as well as battery-powered wheel loaders, dumpers and telehandlers. 

To commemorate the milestone, the company’s 6,000 employees celebrated together through a global call hosted by the company’s headquarters in Munich, Germany, on May 15. The live event made virtual stops at various factories around the world.

“Taking the time to celebrate 175 years of quality and innovation reflects the commitment of our company to the many dedicated Wacker Neuson employees who have contributed to our global success throughout our history and those that are now leading us into a bright future,” said Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO, Wacker Neuson America Corporation. “We originated the compaction industry and that will always be at the heart of Wacker Neuson, even as we grow our product offering into exciting new areas.”

Related Stories
E-Verify logo of check mark inside magnifying glass with red and blue stripes
Business
Florida Enacts Strict E-Verify Law for Employers of 25 or More
CASE SL22EV small articulated loader
Business
CNH Industrial Reports Record Q1 2023 with Sales Up 15%
aerial view of tornado damage 2018 Vermeer campus Pella, Iowa buildings destroyed strewn debris
Business
Ex-Vermeer Director Going to Prison for Kickback Scheme in Tornado Rebuild
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6476607c54998
Battery electric
Video: Hyundai's R18E Electric Mini Excavator Getting Ready for Market
The 1.9-ton model will later be joined by 2.7- and 3.5-ton battery-powered excavators.
Caterpillar D10 Dozer
Dozers
New Cat D10 Dozer Delivers More Power with Less Fuel
gray 1951 Mead Mighty Mouse dozer on two wheel trailer at HCEA 2022 convention
Collectors Corner
A Collector’s 1951 Mead “Mighty Mouse” Dozer and Other Rare Finds
Maxresdefault 646e7097e89a7
Compact Excavators
Video: Komatsu Unveils Electric Excavators and Wheel Loader
John Deere 672GP motor grader pushing dirt
Graders/Scrapers
The Adaptable Motor Grader: Models Change to Accommodate Contractors
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All