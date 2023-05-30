Wacker Neuson Celebrates 175th Anniversary

One hundred and seventy-five years ago, Johann Christian Wacker set up a blacksmith shop in Dresden, Germany, establishing what is known today as Wacker Neuson, a global manufacturer of light and compact equipment.

While Wacker Neuson is often known as the original “rammer company,” it has expanded into numerous other product lines throughout its history.

Notable milestones include:

1930: Hermann Wacker invents the original electric rammer, a product still used for soil compaction to this day.

1934: Wacker introduces the internal vibrator for concrete consolidation and the first reversible plate compactor.

2014: Wacker Neuson debuts a new skid steer and compact track loader line to the North American market.

2019: Wacker Neuson showcases its new Dual View Dumper at Bauma 2019. The dumper’s 180-degree rotating seat and control panel allow the operator to always keep the task in the front of the machine, enhancing safety and efficiency.

2022: Wacker Neuson introduces a line of battery-powered, zero-emission compaction and concrete consolidation products powered by the Battery One modular battery system. The offering includes the new and industry’s first battery-powered reversible plate, the APU3050e.

The company says future introductions in North America will include the EZ17e zero-emission mini excavator, as well as battery-powered wheel loaders, dumpers and telehandlers.

To commemorate the milestone, the company’s 6,000 employees celebrated together through a global call hosted by the company’s headquarters in Munich, Germany, on May 15. The live event made virtual stops at various factories around the world.

“Taking the time to celebrate 175 years of quality and innovation reflects the commitment of our company to the many dedicated Wacker Neuson employees who have contributed to our global success throughout our history and those that are now leading us into a bright future,” said Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO, Wacker Neuson America Corporation. “We originated the compaction industry and that will always be at the heart of Wacker Neuson, even as we grow our product offering into exciting new areas.”