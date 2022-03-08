Hitachi and Komatsu are among the first construction equipment manufacturers to announce plans to halt exports to Russia.

Note: This story was updated March 9.

Manufacturers of construction equipment are halting exports or production of their products in Russia, following the countries’ invasion of Ukraine.

John Deere announced today it has suspended all shipments of machines to Russia as of two weeks ago. It has also suspended them to Belarus.

Caterpillar has also halted all operations in its Russian manufacturing plants, the company said today.

Hitachi Construction Machinery announced it will gradually stop production at its plant in Russia and will halt exports from Japan to the country.

Komatsu, also based in Japan, says it has suspended shipments from Japan to Russia.

Both Japanese companies’ announcements were made March 4.

JCB, based in the United Kingdom, has paused its operations in Russia, as well as the export of machines and spare parts, according to the company.

Trimble, maker of machine control systems, said it stopped selling its products in Russia last week.

Generac Holdings, maker of generators for construction sites and other energy products, said March 8 it was suspending all its branch operations and sales in Russia.

Crane manufacturer Tadano has halted all product shipments to Russia and Belarus until the war ends as of March 4.

Crusher maker Metso Outotec has ceased its deliveries in Russia as of March 2.

Snorkel, manufacturer of aerial lifts, says it has halted business activities in Russia.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar released the folllowing statement today:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic events continuing to occur in Ukraine and hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Through the Caterpillar Foundation, we are donating more than $1 million to support both urgent and long-term needs of the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

We are complying with all applicable laws and evolving sanctions, while remaining focused on our employees, dealers and customers.

Operations in Russia have become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions, and we are suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing facilities.

We recognize this is a time of incredible uncertainty for our valued employees, and we will continue to look for ways to support them.

Deere

John Deere released the following statement today:

John Deere is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine. The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remains our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis. Two weeks ago, we suspended shipments of machines to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus. We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions. The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world.

Hitachi

Hitachi released the following statement:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is monitoring the ongoing developments in Russia and Ukraine and hopes for a peaceful resolution as soon as possible, just like everyone around the world.

Our highest priority is on the safety of our stakeholders, including our group employees and their families, customers, dealers, and supply chain partners.

Hitachi Construction Machinery has made decisions to gradually stop production at Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia LLC, its regional headquarters responsible for manufacturing and sales in Russia and the CIS, and halt exports from Japan to Russia until further notice, because of the potential risks associated with the business.

We are committed to making the appropriate decisions as possible based on collection of information and close communication with our bases worldwide.

Komatsu

Komatsu released the following statement:

Due to the situation in Ukraine, the disruption in the supply chain surrounding Komatsu has become extremely difficult and the impact on the financial and economic situation remains uncertain. In line with its crisis management policy, Komatsu has set up an emergency task force headed by its President and CEO Hiroyuki Ogawa, in which information is being gathered and analyzed, and future measures are being discussed.

Due to the current supply chain disruption and the uncertainty of the financial and economic situation, the company has decided to suspend shipments to Russia for the time being.

The Komatsu Group’s top priority is the safety and health of all stakeholders, including its employees and their families, customers and suppliers, and the many global communities in which the company does business. Komatsu is deeply concerned about the current situation in Ukraine and is closely monitoring developments. The company sincerely hopes that the situation is settled peacefully as soon as possible.

JCB

JCB released the following statement:

JCB has paused all operations, including the export of machines and spare parts.

Trimble

Trimble released the following statement:

Trimble strongly condemns the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government. As of last week, we ceased selling our products and services in Russia and Belarus. Our primary focus continues to be on the welfare of our employees and partners in Ukraine and Russia.

Through the Trimble Foundation, we are also contributing to urgently needed humanitarian relief for displaced Ukrainian citizens.

Generac

“Generac joins the global community in denouncing the Russian regime's attacks on Ukraine," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac president and chief executive officer. "Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people, and we stand in solidarity with others around the world in calling for peace."

The company says sales in Russia comprise less than 1% of its total revenue.

Tadano

Tadano released the following statement:

The Tadano Group hereby announces that shipments of products and parts to Russia, Belarus, and the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" are suspended until the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is concluded.

The Tadano Group offers up its fervent hope that we all will see the quick return to a peaceful and safe world as soon as possible.

Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec released the following statement:

As a result of Russia’s military actions against Ukraine, the European Union, the United States and other countries have announced severe sanctions against Russia. While the mining industry is currently not directly targeted by the sanctions, sanctions against the banking sector and individuals as well as other restrictions may have an impact on Metso Outotec and our customers’ Russia related businesses. Due to the current unclear and changing sanction situation, Metso Outotec has temporarily ceased its deliveries to Russia.

Metso Outotec’s customers in Russia operate in several mining and metals processing sites across Russia. Capital projects are typically long with deliveries taking place over the course of several years. Sales from Russia represented approximately 10% of Metso Outotec’s annual sales in 2021. Metso Outotec does not have own production in Russia, or any material procurement in the country.