Trimble's Bryn Fosburgh named to AEM Hall of Fame (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 24, 2021
Bryn Fosburgh, senior vice president, Trimble was inducted into the AEM Hall of Fame.
Bryn Fosburgh joins an esteemed group of industry pioneers inducted into the AEM Hall of Fame.
Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Bryn Fosburgh, senior vice president of Trimble, has been inducted into the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Hall of Fame.

Fosburg is recognized for several achievements at Trimble, including the creation of the SITECH network, the first fully dedicated global construction technology distribution network to sell, install and support 3D machine control systems for mixed equipment fleets.

On the Ground Floor of GPS

During his tenure at Trimble, Fosburgh has spearheaded major projects advancing the field of GPS technology. He led Trimble’s first joint development project with Caterpillar called CAES, a 3D grade control system for ore mining machines.

Fosburgh was also part of a team that pioneered the development and validation of high-accuracy, low-latency GPS systems, including real-time kinematic (RTK) technology, for mining and construction machine control. RTK significantly improves the accuracy of a GPS receiver for precision applications including surveying and heavy equipment operations in construction and agriculture.

In addition, Fosburgh served as a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) RTK Team, working with Ben Remondi, a GPS RTK pioneer. He began his work in GPS technology and theory as a graduate student in civil engineering at Purdue University.

“I am honored and humbled to stand alongside so many of the true pillars of our industry,” said Fosburgh. “I have had the good fortune to work with great teams at Trimble as well as collaborate with very talented industry peers who are dedicated to solving some of our biggest challenges. Together, we can continue to move our industry forward.”

Fosburgh joins a class of more than 65 industry leaders “whose inventions, ideas, leadership and courage have contributed to the industry and our community’s quality of life,” says AEM.

Learn more about Bryn’s career in technology in the video below:

