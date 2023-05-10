Out of more than 180 authorized construction equipment dealers in North America, Develon – formerly Doosan – has named its top 10 dealers of 2022.

The following enterprises have displayed high performance in sales, parts and service to customers in their markets during the past year:

Equipment East LLC (Dracut, Massachusetts)

Bobcat of Mandan Inc. (Mandan, North Dakota)

Barry Equipment Company (Webster, Massachusetts)

GF Preston Sales and Service (Sundridge, Ontario)

Equipment Rentals Inc. (Watertown, New York)

Texas Timberjack Inc. (Lufkin, Texas)

Westerra Doosan Enterprise (Abbotsford, British Columbia)

Best Line Leasing Inc. (State College, Pennsylvania)

Hartington Farm Services Limited (Hartington, Ontario)

Wilson BC Companies LLC (Central Point, Oregon)

Of the top 10, Equipment East was the top-performing Develon dealer in North America in 2022.

Equipment East, owned by Giovanni and Gilda Albanese, has been named a Develon top dealer nine times in the last 10 years. The company operates dealerships in Dracut and Brockton, Massachusetts, and Bow, New Hampshire.

Top dealers are offered incentives that will improve their profitability when selling and servicing Develon equipment. In addition, Develon leadership may tap these dealers for input regarding company initiatives and direction.

Rokbak

Rokbak’s Dealer of the Year award has been expanded into four categories to acknowledge dealers' various contributions in 2022.

The following awards were recently presented:

Dealer of the Year – Highest Global Volume for 2022: Molson Group (United Kingdom)

Dealer of the Year – Highest Global Market Share: AUSTRO Baumaschinen (Czech Republic)

Global Parts Dealer of the Year: Porter Group (Australia)

North American Dealer of the Year: Easton Sales & Rentals (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)

“Our Rokbak Dealer of the Year award is a testament to our team’s commitment to providing top-of-the-line, heavy equipment solutions and exceptional customer service,” says Jeff Udelson, managing principle of Easton Sales and Rentals. “We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers who trust us to deliver the best equipment for their needs and to Rokbak for recognizing our efforts. Here’s to another year of pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations!”

Talbert Manufacturing Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

For the 15th consecutive year, Hale Trailer, Brake & Wheel, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, has been named Talbert Manufacturing’s top dealer of the year. In addition, Hale was also named Talbert’s top parts seller for 2022.

“The past two years, while not devoid of challenges, have reinforced our gratitude as part of this industry and for all our partners in it. Hale remains one of those excellent partners, and we are proud to announce them as our top dealer in 2022 for the 15th consecutive year,” said Troy Geisler, Talbert Manufacturing's vice president of sales and marketing. “This well-earned award is a testament to the exceptional selection and customer service that Hale offers.”

Hale is a full-service dealership with 12 locations from Maine to Florida providing customers with a wide range of new and used trailers and related equipment.

Other top dealers based on 2022 sales included:

Blackburn Truck Equipment (Lilburn, Georgia)

Freightliner of Grand Rapids (Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Leslie Equipment Company (Serving customers in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia)

Lucky’s Trailer Sales (Multiple locations throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and New York)

Lynch Chicago (Alsip, Illinois)

Remorques Lewis (La Présentation, Quebec)

Reno’s Trailer Sales & Rental (Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania)

Royal Truck & Utility Trailer (Covering Northern and Eastern Michigan)

West Side Tractor (Lisle, Illinois)

Talbert partners with more than 80 dealers across North America.

Fabick Rents Opens New Wentzville, Ohio Location

Fabick Rents' new location in Wentzville, Missouri officially opened on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The new facility includes a 3,500-square-foot showroom and offices and a 7,800-square-foot shop.

To celebrate, the company hosted an open house with equipment displays, rental team meet-and-greets, lunch and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Jason Gold, General Manager of Fabick Rents, welcomed attendees and thanked the community for their support, “We are honored to celebrate with you all today. The Fabick Rents team looks forward to partnering with customers throughout the Wentzville area to provide custom rental solutions for any job.”

Also in attendance were Jeré Fabick, Chairman, CEO and Dealer Principal; John Fabick IV, President; and Kelli Fabick, Regional Sales Manager. “We are incredibly proud to be joining the Wentzville community,” Jeré Fabick said, “When forming this company over 100 years ago, my grandfather’s vision was ‘To Ever Serve Our Customers Better’. Today, we strive to achieve this in every community where we live and work. And the Fabick Rents team is committed to exceeding those expectations to ensure our Wentzville customers succeed.”

While Fabick Rents is known for its Cat earthmoving equipment fleet, they also offer a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscaping equipment, small tools, machine attachments, and more.

Mellott to Acquire Southern Machinery

Crushing and screening solutions supplier Mellot has agreed to acquire Southern Machinery Company.

Abbay Blankenship, Southern Machinery Company owner, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for our family, dedicated associates, and loyal business partners. With Mellott’s expertise and resources, Southern Machinery will grow to better serve our customers by adding to our inventory, sales force, and service teams.”

Rich Blake, Mellott president and CEO, added, “In Southern Machinery, we add another quality business partner with a long history of serving the aggregates industry. Abbay and her team bring experience, core competency, and a customer focus that will further strengthen Mellott as the preeminent service provider to the industry.”

Mellott is headquartered in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania. Southern Machinery Company is in Nashville, Tennessee.