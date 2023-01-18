Vermeer Mountain West has acquired Vermeer Northwest, creating a contiguous network of 13 locations across 10 states in the western United States.

The acquisition follows the merger of Vermeer Southwest and Vermeer Rocky Mountain in early 2022. The combined dealerships rebranded under the name Vermeer Mountain West.

Vermeer Mountain West will remain headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, with branch locations in Tucson, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Billings, Montana; and Spokane, Tacoma and Marysville, Washington; and Anchorage, Alaska.

According to the announcement, Kyle Pieratt will continue to lead as the president and CEO of Vermeer Mountain West. Former Vermeer Northwest owner Tim Weaver will join the senior leadership team of Vermeer Mountain West and serve as vice president of sales with direct oversight in leading commercialization efforts in the states of Washington and Alaska.

"We are excited to continue to build out the Vermeer Mountain West brand as we strive to deliver excellence for our customers," Pieratt said. "This merger continues to leverage our ability to scale customer service, inventories and long-term career pathing for our team members, in the fast pace and growing markets we serve.

"Similar to the customers and suppliers, competing at scale continues to be a vital part to sustainability well into the foreseeable future. We are committed to this journey with our customers and team members."

Casey Equipment Added to LiuGong North America Dealer Network

Casey Equipment is the latest dealer to join the LiuGong North America dealership network.

The dealership is headquartered in Chicago with locations in Arlington Heights, Lemont and Rockford, Illinois. The third-generation family-owned business has served the Chicago and northwest Indiana areas for more than 45 years.

Casey Equipment sells and services new and used heavy equipment in the construction, forestry, asphalt paving, mining and agricultural industries. It provides construction equipment rentals, services and parts for the brands it carries.

“We are incredibly grateful to add another great partner in Casey Equipment to our growing dealer network,” said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan. “Their reputation for excellence in Illinois and Indiana will be integral to improving our reach in the region.”