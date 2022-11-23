Associated Supply Company (ASCO) has been awarded the Texas and Oklahoma sales and service territory for Hitachi’s lines of construction and mining equipment.

With 24 dealership locations across Texas, ASCO says the products will “strengthen their current relationships with customers and build new relationships.”

“We are excited to combine Hitachi’s worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer with ASCO’s commitment to providing excellent customer service, product knowledge and industry relationships to create new opportunities for both of us,” said Brax Wright, CEO of ASCO.

ASCO also offers equipment from Case CE, Case IH, Doosan, Volvo Construction Equipment, Genie, K-TEC, Gradall, Sennebogen and more.

Farm Equipment USA Joins Hyundai Construction Equipment Dealer Network

Hyundai Construction Equipment has added Fruitland, Idaho-based Farm Equipment USA to its dealer network.

The dealership will sell and service the full line of Hyundai wheel loaders, excavators, compaction rollers and articulated dump trucks to customers in west-central Idaho.

"The addition of Hyundai construction equipment gives a new dimension to our business that will benefit our current customers. And as a Hyundai dealer, Farm Equipment USA has new opportunities to serve customers in a variety of important market segments,” said Ben Nelson, president of Farm Equipment USA. “Our dealership agreement with Hyundai not only broadens the scope of our product offerings, it also gives us more depth in terms of service, support, training and financing.”

BOMAG Signs All Roads Equipment as Dealer

BOMAG has announced that it has signed All Roads Equipment as a new specialty equipment dealer in Virginia.

A division of All Roads, All Roads Equipment will now provide sales, service and parts support for BOMAG’s landfill and embankment compactor, cold planer, recycler and stabilizer equipment lines.

Mark Boyle, president of All Roads Equipment Division, said: “We are excited about our new partnership with BOMAG to support the existing and future customer base. BOMAG’s premium brand product offering complements All Roads Equipment’s vision. All Roads’ century-long history of providing customer expertise and support, and BOMAG’s reputation of leading technology and innovation make this partnership attractive for us and the shared industries we serve.”

Holt Launches Holt Industrial Rentals

Holt, the authorized Caterpillar dealer for 118 counties in South, Central, North and East Texas, announced that it will be expanding into the industrial power rental market with the launch of Holt Industrial Rentals in Texas.

Products available for rental will be centered around industrial power (power generators, distribution, load banks), climate (chillers, air conditioners, heaters), and air (compressors, desiccant dryers).

“We’ve seen increased rental requests across our businesses and have always been an organization that pivots to meet the needs of our customers,” said Peter J. Holt, CEO of Holt. “We understand the importance of rentals across the industrial, construction and facilities equipment industries and the role our services can play in the success of these businesses.”