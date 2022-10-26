Doosan Infracore North America has added Bobcat of Juneau to its dealer network. A full line of Doosan heavy equipment will be available at the company’s Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska locations.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been carrying Doosan equipment in our rental fleet so we were familiar with the quality,” says company owner and CEO Colter Boehm. “We’re able to get a reliable machine with a local warranty service department. The brand is pretty well known in the logging industry, which is another big plus.”

Bobcat of Juneau was started in 2007 by Colter Boehm and his father, Jeff Boehm, who is still active in the business.

LiuGong adds State Tractor & Equipment to its Dealer Network

State Tractor & Equipment will represent LiuGong's construction product line across 89 counties in Kansas and Missouri.

State Tractor & Equipment offers machinery for construction, vegetation management, demolitions, scrap and recycling applications. The dealership is family-owned and operated by Cliff Dale and his two sons. It has one location currently in Kansas City, Kansas, with a second store coming in Springfield, Missouri. Company leaders hope to expand to Oklahoma in the future.

Ritchie Bros. Accepting Consignments for its 2023 Orlando Auction

Ritchie Bros. is now accepting consignments for its February 20 – 24, 2023 auction in Orlando, Florida. With more than 200 acres of equipment, the annual auction attracts tens of thousands of bidders from around the world and generates hundreds of millions of dollars for consigners.

"Our February Orlando auction is our premier event of the year, with equipment consigned from across the country and internationally — this isn't just a Florida auction, it's for everyone in the equipment industry," said Jeff Gillmer, vice president (sales), Ritchie Bros. "Whether you have one item or hundreds, we are ready to help. I encourage you to contact us today, so we can begin marketing your equipment to the world."

Bidding for the February 2023 Orlando auction will be available online and in-person, with a live auctioneer and bid catchers onsite. The company also will offer financing, warranty and insurance options at the event.

Manufacturers & Suppliers

Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment has announced a new financing option for the company's electric compact equipment. The all-inclusive leasing package bundles charging, maintenance, repairs and other services at a more cost-effective price than purchasing separately.

Customers in the US and Canada can work with their local Volvo CE dealer and Volvo Financial Services to set the length of the contract, determine how many hours each machine could operate, and negotiate monthly payments.

The all-inclusive package includes:

An equipment maintenance plan for the electric machines. Lessees will have the option to bring machines into their Volvo dealer location for maintenance or have a dealer come to them.

Extended coverage for repairs, beyond the factory warranty period.

Physical damage insurance (currently only available in the United States) in the event of a covered accident that causes damage to the machine.

The option to finance a charger alongside the lease with a single monthly payment. The charger is purchased, not leased, but it's financed within the same terms and rates as the complete package.

Up to a 15% monthly cost savings on the bundle of electric compact machines compared to acquiring items separately.

A simplified early termination option at 24 months.

Epiroc

Epiroc has agreed to acquire the business of Wain-Roy, a Kronenwetter, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of excavator attachments.

Wain-Roy is part of Oregon Tool, Inc. The company has about 100 employees and annual revenues of about $18 million.

“Wain-Roy is known for its high-quality products and competence,” says Epiroc President and CEO Helena Hedblom. “This acquisition will strengthen our presence in the North American construction market and increase our capacity for manufacturing advanced attachments in that region.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2022. Details regarding the transaction were not released.

JLG

JLG Industries is expanding its network of Authorized Service Providers in the United States to provide warranty service work, local parts support, inspection services, mobile and in-shop repair services, and maintenance and repair work nationwide to JLG customers, regardless of equipment location.

The company’s independent service operations are available to complete service work on all makes and models of equipment within their defined territories.

“Many of our customers have limited and overtaxed in-house service capabilities, and they are looking to outsource maintenance and repair work to keep their shops efficient,” says Dan Fry, JLG’s senior program manager for Authorized Service Providers. “When it comes to maintaining the quality and maximum value of JLG machines, there is no substitute for good preventive maintenance and care. With our network of authorized service providers, JLG confidently provides them with responsive, world-class quality service and support, available throughout the life of our products.”