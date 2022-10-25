Bobcat has completed a $70 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina. The 600,000-square-foot expansion increased the footprint to more than 1 million square feet, making it the compact equipment manufacturer’s largest facility in North America.

The company says the expansion will enable the Statesville operation to increase production capabilities and efficiencies, as well as streamline technology and systems across the company’s North American facilities. Bobcat completed an $11 million upgrade at the facility in January 2021.

Production of the Bobcat mini track loader will shift from the Bismarck, North Dakota, facility to Statesville by late 2022. The facility will also continue to produce the Bobcat compact tractor line and Doosan generators, light towers and air compressors.

Bobcat says it will add up to 250 more jobs at the plant in the next five years, increasing Statesville’s current team to nearly 600.

“This is a significant day for Bobcat, the Statesville community and our customers as we grow our presence in North Carolina and expand our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “This investment will not only position us to meet growing customer demand, but it also adds significant job opportunities to benefit the community.”

The expansion adds space for manufacturing and warehousing; research and development; an automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open air space for product testing and quality control; additional parking; shipping and delivery entrance; and finished goods inventory storage.

“It has been exciting to see these additions and enhancements to our facility take shape, and we greatly appreciate the support of our employees, partners, officials and the community during this process,” said Doosan Bobcat Portable Power Global Vice President Lance Mathern. “We are ready for the future and look forward to the benefits this expansion brings.”

Construction on the project began in July 2021 and took roughly fourteen months to complete. The 150-acre campus is located at 1293 Glenway Drive, Statesville, north of Charlotte, North Carolina.