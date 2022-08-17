Daniel Reynolds Jr., chairman of Highway Equipment Company, passed away on August 2 at the age of 84.

In 1933, Daniel’s father, Daniel “Lee” Reynolds Sr. and J. F. “Doc” Docherty established the company after losing their jobs at Jaeger Machinery Company, a road building equipment manufacturer headquartered in Pittsburgh. The pair started off selling equipment for their previous employer on a commission basis, adding additional product lines over the years.

Daniel started working for the dealership full-time in 1961 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame. He served as the company’s leader for more than 50 years.

Highway Equipment Company “Being around construction equipment was his passion. He loved all his employees,” says the obituary in the announcement of his passing.

Today, the full-service dealership has seven locations across the East Coast. Daniel’s son Thomas represents the third generation to work in the business and has served as president since 2006.

Highway Equipment Company sells, rents and services construction, landscaping, demolition, oil and gas, mining, quarrying and industrial material-handling machinery. Brands offered include Astec, Avant, Bell, Dynapac, Gradall, Hitachi, Hyundai, Kobelco, Kubota, Sakai and more.

Memorial gifts may be made in Daniel’s name to the Sherwood Oaks Fund, the charitable organization supporting Sherwood Oaks of which he served as Board Chair.