Industry Roundup: Texas First Rentals Acquires Class A Equipment Rentals

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 10, 2022
Holt Cat Vision Link Center
Texas First Rentals is a sister company of Holt Cat.
Holt Cat

Texas First Rentals, a division of Holt, has acquired Class A Equipment Rentals, a single-location construction equipment rental company based in Fredericksburg, Texas.

This acquisition brings Texas First Rentals’ statewide presence to a total of 22 rental centers with more locations coming soon.

Current Class A employees will become employees of Texas First Rentals. The company will operate from the current Class A Equipment Rentals location until early 2023 when construction on the Texas First Rentals Fredericksburg location is scheduled to be complete.

“We are continuously evaluating the needs of our customers and decided it’s the right time for Texas First Rentals to expand into the Hill Country,” said Texas First Rentals Senior Vice President and General Manager Don Myrick. “Our search for a new location in Fredericksburg, ultimately lead us to solidify an agreement with Class A Equipment Rentals.”

Class A’s event rentals division, which currently shares space with Class A Equipment Rentals, was not included in the acquisition and will remain in its current location.

Texas First Rentals offers equipment from Caterpillar, Wacker Neuson, Broderson, Sullair, JLG, Genie, Vermeer, Magni and more.

H&E Opens New Location in West San Antonio

H&E Equipment Services, which specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment and more, has opened a new location in San Antonio, Texas.

The new site, located at 402 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78228, is its third facility in the metropolitan area and 21st in the state of Texas.

“H&E has done business in Texas since our inception and has operated in San Antonio for over 25 years. We’re no stranger to the area or market here.  In working with our existing branch on the eastern side of the city and in nearby Schertz, we are able to offer our customers even greater efficiency and responsiveness when they need rental equipment,” says Branch Manager Paul Flores. 

“The construction market is forecast to be strong.  We have one of the youngest fleets in the industry represented by some of the best names in the business, so we are poised and ready to supply the rental equipment needed for those projects.”

H&E offers equipment from Bomag, Case, Doosan, Gehl, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, Link-Belt, Skyjack, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar and others.  

Beard Equipment Company Named Cemen Tech Dealer

Volumetric concrete mixer manufacturer Cemen Tech is expanding its presence in northern Florida with the addition of Beard Equipment Company to its dealer network.

“We are focused on products that offer solutions to our customers by helping them grow their businesses and profitability. We believe Cemen Tech to be a great fit for our customers and will complement our John Deere construction and Wirtgen Group road building products,” said Drew DeLaney, president at Beard Equipment Company. “For more than 50 years, Cemen Tech has been the worldwide volumetric concrete leader due to their innovation and high-quality products. Their customer focus and support will ensure an excellent partnership with Beard Equipment.”

Founded in 1970, Beard Equipment is a third-generation, family-owned dealer with 10 locations across Florida and Alabama. 

