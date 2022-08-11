Vermeer Exec: Workforce, Supply-Chain Roadblocks Hindering Growth

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 11, 2022
Vermeer AX17 brush chipper throws debris into a trailer
Vermeer

So, can we call it a recession yet? Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, marking the second consecutive quarter that the U.S. economy shrunk.

Pella, Iowa-headquartered manufacturing company Vermeer recently told NBC News that the company would be contributing more to the GDP if it could find the components and people necessary to keep up with record demand for its agriculture, construction and forestry equipment.  

“This particular chipper is missing this one part,” said Mark Core, Vermeer executive vice president, standing in a lot full of sold equipment waiting to be shipped. “There may be 1,000 parts in a machine, but it needs all 1,000. Missing one part means you don’t generate revenue as an organization, and it doesn’t fit under the GDP number.”

While the company has more than 4,000 employees, Core says, it’s not enough. “We need more. We need hundreds more to keep up with demand.”

Other manufacturers are feeling the same strain. On an April visit to Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Wacker Neuson, Equipment World staff also saw areas of the manufacturing facility dedicated to equipment waiting for parts, as well as surplus parts that were purchased while the manufacturer could secure them. 

Meanwhile, President Biden tried to quell fears at a recent press conference, telling reporters, “We’ve created 9 million new jobs so far since I’ve become president. Businesses are investing in America at record rates. That doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”

To view the full interview, visit NBC News.

Related Stories
Joe Blanchard
Big Iron Dealer
Blanchard Machinery President Joe Blanchard Passes
Holt Cat Vision Link Center
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Texas First Rentals Acquires Class A Equipment Rentals
Construction equipment at Caterpillar's Edwards Training Facility
Big Iron Dealer
Higher Demand Drives Caterpillar's Q2 Sales Up 11%
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
2023 Maverick Tremor white in desert mountainous brush terrain
Pickups
Ford Expands 2023 Maverick Line with Off-Road Tremor
The new truck is an entry-level option for off-road capability and bold styling in the same compact Maverick package.
SRI International robot excavator operator with virtual reality goggles raises arm and excavator raises arm
Technology
Excavator Turned Robot: Video Reveals Sci-Fi-Like Operation
engcon tiltrotator hyundai excavator smoothing dirt show exhibit
Attachments
Are You Ready for a Tiltrotator? Here’s What’s on the Market
Doosan DX225LC-7 digging in a pile of dirt
Excavators
Doosan Launches Its First "Smart Excavator": the DX225LC-7X
2-in-1 grading and loading machine text over image of Case Minotaur
Compact equipment
The Minotaur Arrives! Case's Unique DL550 Dozer-Loader Hits the Market (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All