Altorfer Rents, The Cat Rental Store, has added two new locations in Quincy and Oglesby, Illinois.

The new Quincy branch will feature a 12,000-square-foot shop and retail space, including seven bays to service the company’s rental fleet.

The Oglesby location will provide equipment rental services for new and existing customers in the area. The facility, which features an 8,000-square-foot shop and retail space with three service bays, is located in a recently renovated building behind the Altofer Cat branch at 590 Mayers Ave.

Altorfer Rents provides a full line of products including aerial work platforms, pumps, generators, personnel carts, concrete and compaction equipment, as well as Cat Work Gear and safety equipment.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Breaks Ground in Ohio

John Deere dealer Murphy Tractor & Equipment recently broke ground on a new dealership located at 9400 Bass Pro Blvd. in Rossford, Ohio.

Located on 12.5 acres, the 30,000-square-foot facility will include a sales area, showroom, parts warehouse and large service center with eight high bays. The new facility will replace the company’s current Perrysburg, Ohio location.

Ohio-based Mosser Construction is the general contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed in March 2023.

Murphy has 31 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. The company also offers equipment from ALLU, Diamond Mowers, Eager Beaver Trailers, Harlo, Hitachi, NPK Hydraulic Tools, Peterson Pacific, Rockland Manufacturing, Road Hog, Sakai, Sennebogen, Werk-Brau and others.

Fecon Adds Power Equipment Company as a Distributor

Power Equipment Company has been named as a stocking distributor of the full lineup of Fecon mulching tractors, forestry mulchers and attachments in the state of Arkansas.

Power Equipment has locations in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas, as well as in Knoxville, Nashville, Kingsport, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee and Tupelo, Mississippi.

In addition to Fecon, Power Equipment sells Komatsu, Takeuchi, LeeBoy, Terramac, Epiroc, Sennebogen, Wirtgen, Werk-Brau and more.

Manufacturers & Suppliers

Fontaine Heavy-Haul Reverts Name Back to Fontaine Specialized

Trailer manufacturer Fontaine Heavy-Haul has reverted its name back to Fontaine Specialized, a name the company held from 1993 to 2009. The change was announced July 14.

Commenting on the brand identity reversal, President Todd Anderson, said:

"In order to meet the evolving and ever challenging needs of our customer base, our product line will continue to expand beyond traditional heavy-haul trailers. Over the last several years we have expanded our Xcalibur extendable flatbed and dropdeck models, introduced the Traverse hydraulic tail models, created a new line of Workhorse lowbed models and added several new Magnitude heavy-haul models. We believe our name should reflect our entire product lineup, and our dealer network is very supportive of re-branding the business as Fontaine Specialized."

The company says so far, the change has been positive among the dealer base.

"We've heard from many of our most respected dealers, and the feedback for this change is very positive," says Heather Gilmer, VP sales. “In fact, many of our seasoned customers continued to refer to our trailers as 'Fontaine Specialized' even under the Heavy-Haul brand. Our tradition of industry-leading innovation and unmatched customer support will most certainly continue under the Fontaine Specialized name.”