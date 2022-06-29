Hills Machinery, a heavy equipment dealer with locations in North and South Carolina, will now sell and service Hitachi excavators and wheel loaders.

"Hitachi's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer of construction equipment combined with the Hills Machinery approach to customer care and product expertise, service and established industry relationships, opens the door for significant growth for both of us," said Jim Hill, president.

Hills also offers equipment from Case, Rokbak, Rubble Master, IRock and more.

Tidewater Equipment Company Adds New Alabama Location

Tidewater Equipment Company, an authorized Case Construction Equipment dealer, has opened a new facility in Enterprise, Alabama.

The facility is Tidewater’s sixth construction equipment operation, strengthening the company’s sales, parts and service support in southern Alabama.

“We are passionate about the jobs we’re creating here in southern Alabama, as well as providing the world-class support that equipment owners and construction businesses here deserve,” says Jamie Young, president and CEO, Tidewater Equipment Company. “We’ve been in the heavy equipment game since the 1940s and understand what good equipment and support means to business success.”

The facility is located at 1504 East Park Avenue in Enterprise, Alabama.

Able Equipment Rental Acquires the Assets of Elite Construction Rentals

Able Equipment Rental, a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts headquartered in Deer Park, New York, has purchased the equipment rental assets and service operations of Elite Construction Rentals, located in Wallingford, Connecticut.

The move allows Able to expand its footprint into southern New England, increasing the size of its fleet and customer base. Able’s locations serve the northeast markets of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

Elite employees will be retained and continue to operate under the name “Elite Construction Resources, LLC.”

Heavy Machines LLC Breaks Ground on a New Tennessee Facility

Heavy Machines, an authorized dealer of Liebherr, Link-Belt, Hitachi and other heavy equipment brands, broke ground on its six-acre facility in Piperton, Tennessee.

The facility will house corporate leadership and the staff and operations of its current Memphis branch.