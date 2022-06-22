The new Hills Machinery operations in Mills River (Asheville), and Leland (Wilmington), North Carolina will focus on new and used equipment sales, rental, support, service and parts access.

Case Construction Equipment has expanded its parts, sales, rental and service coverage in the southeastern U.S. with the addition of two new dealer locations in Wilmington, and Asheville, North Carolina from Hills Machinery.

Hills Machinery now has nine locations serving the Carolinas.

“The team at Hills Machinery has been extremely deliberate in expansion over the years, and has strategically picked locations that ensure swift and trustworthy service and field response,” says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, Case Construction Equipment. “The Carolinas are booming with growth, and Hills Machinery has positioned itself in a way that makes them the equipment partner of choice in the diverse construction and agricultural markets in the region, and one of the strongest representatives of Case in North America.”

The new facilities are open and put equipment owners throughout the territory within 90 miles of a Hills location, the company says.

“These new locations allow us to take what was already strong coverage throughout both states and further ensure access to new and used equipment sales, as well as parts and service,” says Jim Hills, president, Hills Machinery. “Work and equipment demands vary wildly from the coast to the far western reaches of our territory, and each new branch will bolster both access to in-shop service and field service technicians, and the latest in earthmoving and farming technology.”

Milton Cat

Milton Cat Opens New Facility in Western New York

Milton Cat has added a new location in Tonawanda, New York. The new facility will offer machine sales, service, Cat parts, Cat work tools, hydraulic hose repair, generator rental, Cat merchandise and Trimble technology from SITECH Northeast.

The 40,000-square-foot facility features a 10,000-square-foot earthmoving machine service shop and an automated vertical lift parts stocking system that stores 22,000 different line items on revolving racks.

A two-acre machine operation and demonstration area will be used for Cat machine and Trimble technology sales and training demonstrations.

The Tonawanda location is Milton Cat’s 13th facility.

Kobelco Adds McCann Industries as a Dealer

McCann Industries, a construction equipment dealer and contractor material supplier, will now offer the full line of Kobelco excavators at select locations in Illinois.

In addition to selling the machines, McCann also will add them to its rental fleet and provide Kobelco parts and service.

McCann will represent the product line in Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois. Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann include Case, Takeuchi, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Sullair, Husqvarna and Towmaster.

South Star JCB Adding Third Dallas-Fort Worth Location

Southstar JCB, a full-line JCB dealer, is adding a third location in Lewisville, Texas. The new facility will be the flagship location for the Texas Triangle area.

The 14,000-square-foot facility will sit on more than four acres on the north side of Dallas. It will feature eight service bays, parts, sales and an administrative area.