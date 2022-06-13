Deere recently announced a few changes to its senior leadership team.

Ryan Campbell has been named president of worldwide construction and forestry and power systems.

Campbell, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer, will replace John Stone. Stone, who was appointed to the role in July 2020, has elected to leave the company.

John Deere In his new role, Campbell will be leading the Construction & Forestry team to increase the adoption of precision technology in earthmoving, forestry and roadbuilding applications, as well as delivering a broad range of electric and hybrid-electric product models – all with a goal to boost economic value and sustainability for customers. Additionally, Campbell will lead the company's commitment to deliver viable low- and no-carbon alternative power solutions via Deere's Power Systems group.

"Ryan's record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy and in serving our construction, forestry and power systems customers at the highest level," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

Throughout his tenure, Campbell has spearheaded strategic initiatives focused on enhancing the company’s profitability and strategic positioning. He has been an advocate for driving higher levels of commitment to economic and environmental sustainability through Deere’s digitalization journey. Under Campbell’s leadership as CFO, the company achieved record levels of financial performance.

John Deere Filling the CFO vacancy left by Campbell will be Raj Kalathur.

Kalathur will retain his present duties for John Deere Financial and have continued oversight for information technology. His areas of responsibility as CFO include accounting and reporting, treasury, taxes, internal audit, strategy, business development, sustainability and investor relations.

In his previous role as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer (CIO), Kalathur led Deere’s digitalization journey, as well as the team responsible for equipment financing. Under Kalathur's leadership, the John Deere Financial loan portfolio grew to over $50 billion.

Kalathur’s CIO responsibilities will now be led by Ganesh Jayaram.

"The leadership changes announced today reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy," said May.

All changes were effective May 31, 2022.