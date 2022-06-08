Strong North American demand is prompting Kubota to expand its facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, by investing $140 million to construct a new manufacturing building.

The expansion, set to break ground this year and be fully operational by 2024, will increase loader production capacity while freeing up existing space in the company’s Jackson County facility to expand the production of other attachments and implements for tractors and construction equipment.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of our collaborative efforts with the State of Georgia to establish Gainesville as a major manufacturing hub for our North America operations,” said Mr. Shingo Hanada, president and CEO for Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota North America. “This is an exciting time of unprecedented growth for our company, as this new investment comes right on the heels of the grand opening of our new R&D facility in Gainesville, both of which emphasize our commitments to our dealers and customers to improve operational efficiencies and realize manufacturing excellence across all areas of our business.”

Kubota North America employs more than 3,000 team members across manufacturing, distribution and engineering operations at the Gainesville and Jefferson, Georgia, facilities. The expansion will add 500 jobs, the company says.

Vacuworx names Robert Tipton Executive Vice President, COO

Robert Tipton has joined Vacuworx as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In his role, Tipton will be responsible for supporting the growth and diversification of the company’s lifting systems and the development of business data.

Tipton comes to Vacuworx with decades of knowledge in production and supply chain management, including strong executive leadership credentials in manufacturing environments.

Eric Thomas Joins Trail King as Director of Sales

Eric Thomas has joined Trail King, a manufacturer of open deck and material hauling trailers, as its director of sales.

In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for leading the district sales managers and product support managers. Thomas comes to Trail King with more than 30 years of experience, most recently serving as regional sales manager for Kohler Co.

DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

Martin Equipment Opens New Missouri Facility

Martin Equipment, a fourth-generation, family-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer headquartered in Goodfield, Illinois, has opened a new location in Columbia, Missouri.

The 21,000-square-foot facility includes eight service bays complete with large-capacity cranes to accommodate production-class equipment, as well as increased parts storage capacity.

Counties covered by the location include Saline, Howard, Audrain, Pettis, Cooper, Boone, Callaway, Benton, Morgan, Moniteau, Cole, Osage, Maries, Miller, Camden, and Pulaski in Missouri.

Dobbs Peterbilt Opens New Louisiana Location

Dobbs Peterbilt recently announced the opening of a new location in Monroe, Louisiana.

Western Peterbilt and Peterbilt Truck Centers merged and rebranded to form Dobbs Peterbilt in August 2020. Dobbs Peterbilt – Monroe joins the portfolio of 16 other Dobbs Peterbilt locations, throughout Washington, California, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee.