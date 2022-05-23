Doosan Names its Top-Performing Dealers of 2021

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 23, 2022
Doosan wheel loader loading material into a haul truck
Barry Equipment has made exceptional strides in growing the Doosan brand, as evidenced by five consecutive years of recognition.
Doosan

Out of more than 170 Doosan construction equipment dealers in North America, Barry Equipment has been named Doosan’s 2021 Dealer of the Year.

Doosan annually recognizes its heavy equipment dealers that have provided top-level performance in sales, parts and service to customers in their respective markets. Barry Equipment has been a Doosan dealer since 2004, serving customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 are:

  • Best Line Leasing Inc. (State College, Pennsylvania)
  • Bobcat of Mandan Inc. (Mandan, North Dakota) — fourth consecutive year
  • Brown’s Industrial Sales (Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada) — second consecutive year
  • Capital Tractor Inc. (Greenwich, New York)
  • CG Equipment (Guelph, Ontario, Canada) — third consecutive year
  • G. Stone Commercial Division (Middlebury, Vermont) — second consecutive year
  • Ironhide Equipment Inc. (Grand Forks, North Dakota)
  • Paul Equipment and Sons (Balmoral, New Brunswick, Canada)
  • Westerra Equipment (Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada)

“We’re pleased to recognize our top-performing Doosan dealers of 2021,” says Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives, Doosan Infracore North America. “Our dealer network has made exceptional strides in growing the Doosan brand, as evidenced by the number of dealers being recognized for multiple years of excellence. We’re also pleased to see new dealers on this list who are helping us grow and expand in new territories.”

Top dealers benefit from several profitability boosting incentives from Doosan. In addition, the dealers serve as a sounding board for North American leadership on new company initiatives and direction. 

Hyundai Heavy Industries purchased Doosan Infracore in August 2021. Both Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment are operating separately as subsidiaries under the newly created Hyundai Genuine Group. The acquisition included the Doosan construction line and the Doosan Engine group, but not Doosan Portable Power or Bobcat. Doosan Infracore plans to rebrand in 2023 with a new name.

