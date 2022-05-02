Nominations Open for Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Awards

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 2, 2022
Updated May 3, 2022
Equipment technician fixing a mini excavator
Getty Images

Do you have a construction equipment dealer who has gone above and beyond in meeting your needs this past year? Now is the time to recognize them. Equipment World's 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Award is now accepting nominations.

This honor recognizes dealers for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology, and addressing parts and service requirements. Dealers of all sizes are eligible.

Contractors can nominate a dealer using this short form by June 15th. Simply provide the dealer's contact information and a short paragraph on why you're nominating them. 

In considering nominations for Dealer of the Year, Equipment World editors will look at the following areas:

  • Customer-facing initiatives started in the past two years.
  • The integration of technological solutions to better serve customers.
  • Parts and service initiatives.
  • Meeting the needs of customers during the supply chain challenges.

After reviewing the applications, Equipment World editors will select three finalists. Key personnel of each finalist dealer will be interviewed by an editor and a panel of editors will select this year’s Dealer of the Year.

Contractors can also participate by encouraging their dealers to apply for the program by using this form

This is the fifth year of the Dealer of the Year program. Past winners have been Alta EquipmentCarolina CatFront Range Kubota and West Side Tractor Sales

Related Stories
Caterpillar excavator being used at operator challenge
Big Iron Dealer
High Demand Drives Caterpillar Sales Up 14%
Case 2050M crawler dozer
Big Iron Dealer
CNH, UAW Negotiate New Labor Agreement for 2 U.S. Plants
Hitachi ZX210LC-6 excavator with Grade-Guidance
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Frank Martin & Sons Named Hitachi Dealer
Excavators lined up at Ritchie Bros. auction
Big Iron Dealer
Ritchie Bros.: Demand at an All-Time High, $1B in Open Credit Approvals
Top Stories
Tigercat Industries TCi 920 forestry dozer clearing land
Dozers
Tigercat Enters Dozer Market, Launches a New Brand with TCi 920
The new dozer features a 135-horsepower FTP engine, heavy-duty undercarriage and durable structural components.
CASE 570N EP Tractor Loader
Big Iron Dealer
CNH Workers Strike for First Time Since 2004
Bobcat TL923 Telehandler with bucket attachment
Telehandlers
Boosting Speed, Power & Visibility: Bobcat's New TL723, TL923 Telehandlers
bridge construction crane
Regulations
Biden’s Infrastructure Rules Frustrate Contractors Groups
Excavator digging trench
Safety
Manslaughter Charges after Trench Death Dismissed on All 5 Defendants
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All