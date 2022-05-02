Do you have a construction equipment dealer who has gone above and beyond in meeting your needs this past year? Now is the time to recognize them. Equipment World's 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Award is now accepting nominations.

This honor recognizes dealers for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology, and addressing parts and service requirements. Dealers of all sizes are eligible.

Contractors can nominate a dealer using this short form by June 15th. Simply provide the dealer's contact information and a short paragraph on why you're nominating them.

In considering nominations for Dealer of the Year, Equipment World editors will look at the following areas:

Customer-facing initiatives started in the past two years.

The integration of technological solutions to better serve customers.

Parts and service initiatives.

Meeting the needs of customers during the supply chain challenges.

After reviewing the applications, Equipment World editors will select three finalists. Key personnel of each finalist dealer will be interviewed by an editor and a panel of editors will select this year’s Dealer of the Year.

Contractors can also participate by encouraging their dealers to apply for the program by using this form.

This is the fifth year of the Dealer of the Year program. Past winners have been Alta Equipment, Carolina Cat, Front Range Kubota and West Side Tractor Sales.