The 9,692-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Georgia sits on 4.5-acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop with four service bays.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. has announced the opening of two new locations in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The Fairburn, Georgia rental branch is the company’s fourth Atlanta-area facility and its sixth in the state of Georgia.

“H&E has responded to the strong Atlanta construction market by recently opening a branch north of the city and now Fairburn to the south, extending our reach to customers all around the Atlanta area. This expansion creates a cluster approach for equipment availability. With nearby access to I-85, our new location allows us to respond to our customers quickly and efficiently,” says Director of Operations Mike Allen. “The projected construction market forecast of nearly $60 billion over the next five years means that we are optimally positioned to provide the needed equipment to a variety of job sites. Surface infrastructure and multifamily construction projects are strong, and we are moving in new rental machinery to prepare to meet the needs of customers working all around the area.”

The Philadelphia rental branch is the company’s first location in the state of Pennsylvania.

“H&E has established a strong customer base in the Baltimore and DC areas, so expansion to the Philly metropolitan area gives us the opportunity to more effectively serve new and existing customers located just farther north along the I-95 corridor. With growing multifamily construction and warehousing facilities in the works, we know we will have the fleet to meet the need for quality equipment for these and many other commercial construction projects,” says Branch Manager Chris Bourgeois, who managed the Baltimore branch prior to opening the Philly location. “Our entry into Pennsylvania expands our geographic footprint to 25 states with well over 100 branches. We have one of the youngest fleets in the industry, and we’re excited to meet new customers in this market and show them how we can provide timely rental solutions and the support to back them up.”

The branches specialize in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more. H&E has branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Central Power Systems & Services Expands its Doosan Presence

Central Power Systems & Services is expanding its footprint with Doosan in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The two new locations in Garden City, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma will offer the full lineup of Doosan equipment: articulated dump trucks; crawler, wheel and mini excavators; log loaders; material handlers; and wheel loaders.

Central Power has been serving customers since 1954 and began offering Doosan in equipment in 2017.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Bobcat

Bobcat Announces 2022 Dealer Leadership Group

Nineteen dealers have been selected to serve on Bobcat’s Dealer Leadership Group, which recognizes the highest-performing dealers across the company’s 700-plus North American dealer locations.

Dealer representatives will meet with Bobcat senior leadership throughout the year to provide insights and feedback as the voice of the dealer network. To recognize and celebrate the achievements of the group, Bobcat will also honor members at a dealer incentive trip to Hawaii later this year.

Honorees include:

American Rent All – Maryland

Bobcat of Buffalo – New York

Bobcat of Brandon – Manitoba, Canada

Bobcat of Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Bobcat of Chico – California

Bobcat of Lincoln – Nebraska

Bobcat of Mandan, North Dakota

Bobcat of New York City

Begone, Inc – Nebraska

Bobcat of the Mountain Empire – Tennessee

Bobcat of the Rockies – Colorado

Ironhide Equipment – North Dakota

Leppo, Inc. – Ohio

Bobcat of North Jersey

Nor-Val Rentals, British Columbia, Canada

Rentco Equipment, Alberta, Canada

Rexco Equipment – Iowa

Swanston Equipment – North Dakota and Minnesota

White Star Machinery – Kansas

Takeuchi

Luby Equipment Named Takeuchi’s 2021 North American Dealer of the Year

Luby Equipment has taken top honors as Takeuchi’s 2021 North American Dealer of the Year. The dealership provides Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts and rentals at six locations throughout Illinois and Missouri.

“Luby Equipment is a family company that places a very strong emphasis on customer satisfaction,” said Shay Klusmeyer, division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “Since they began representing the full Takeuchi line of compact equipment, they’ve worked hard to help customers discover the positive difference that our machines can have on their productivity. The team at Luby has the skills, knowledge and relationships that keep their customers coming back when they’re in the market for a new or used machine. We are very pleased with their efforts, and we congratulate them on a job well done.”

Luby Equipment opened in 1977 and grew to include three divisions that sell and service equipment—the construction division, the oilfield division and the power generation division. Owner Bob Luby continues as the company’s CEO to this day, with his sons Steve and Tim also involved in the family business.

Minnich Manufacturing

4 Dealers Named Minnich Manufacturing Top Performers

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has announced its top dealers of 2021.

“Our dealers share a lot of the same beliefs as Minnich,” said Todd Jurjevic, president and chief sales officer for Minnich Manufacturing. “They continue to support their people, treat them well and train them on the products they are selling. This not only creates a fantastic place to work, but it also makes their team a great group to work with for the contractors.”

Leading dealers included:

Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer: Logan Contractors Supply, Inc.

Northern Region: Chas. E. Phipps

Southern Region: Live Oak Construction Supply, Inc.

Western Region: White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC

Talbert

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel Named Top Talbert Dealer

For the fourteenth consecutive time, Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel of Voorhees, New Jersey has been named the top Talbert Manufacturing dealer in overall sales performance and parts and service support. The company was also recognized as Talbert’s top parts seller for the year.

Hale is a full-service dealership with 12 locations from Maine to Florida, offering new and used trailers and related equipment.

Other top dealers based on 2021 sales include: