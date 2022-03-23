Doosan Bobcat Beefs Up Aftermarket Parts Distribution Network

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 23, 2022
Bobcat skid steer with breaker attachment
Doosan Bobcat is adding two additional distribution locations in Reno and Atlanta to join its primary distribution center in Chicago. The investment brings parts closer to customers with faster delivery times.
Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat has announced plans to open two new U.S. parts distribution centers, in Atlanta and in Reno, Nevada.

The new facilities will roughly double the company’s existing warehouse space by adding 445,000 square feet on top of the existing 358,000-square-foot primary parts distribution center in Chicago, Doosan Bobcat says.

By expanding customer service teams and decentralizing distribution, customers in the U.S. and Canada can expect quicker order-to-delivery times and enhanced service for aftermarket parts and attachments, the company says. 

The regional distribution centers are expected to offer additional benefits, including:

  • Same-day order processing and extended order hours 
  • Expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours 
  • Faster delivery times and additional shipping carrier options 

The new distribution centers are part of Bobcat’s overall plans to meet growing capacity needs and the demand for Bobcat equipment in the marketplace.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to our dealers and customers, as well as Bobcat’s leadership in the industry,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “This expansion will help ensure faster response and delivery times to all North American customers by bringing parts closer to end-users and where they do business.” 

“With the outstanding support of dealers and the improved parts availability this expansion offers, this is an exciting step for us to enable faster service for our valued Bobcat customers and accommodate our continued growth and business demands,” added Ballweber. 

Doosan Bobcat expects the new facilities to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2022, and all facilities will be managed by APL Logistics. 

Top Stories
Manitou new ULM 412 H telehandler side view studio
Telehandlers
“Super Compact” Telehandlers: Smallest Models from Manitou, Gehl Coming
The Manitou ULM and Gehl GCT rough-terrain models weigh about 3 tons, are less than 5 feet wide and reach up to 14 feet high.
Construction materials see double-digit price increases
Business
Prices Surge for Construction Materials with No Signs of Dropping
Cat Pulverizer breaking concrete
Attachments
Crush, Break, Pulverize with These 11 Demolition Attachments
Hqdefault 6234f9c1d68ab
The Dirt
Video: How Will the War in Ukraine Affect Contractors in 2022?
