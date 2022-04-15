The State of Diesel Technicians: 2022 Pay and Benefits Report

Tom Jackson
Apr 15, 2022
Diesel technician standing over a piece of heavy equipment
Getty Images

Equipment World parent company Randall Reilly just completed its annual survey focusing on diesel technicians that service four industries – heavy-duty trucking, agriculture, construction and automotive. The purpose of the survey was to gather information on how technicians are paid, the benefits they receive and what they feel is important when looking for a new job.

The good news is that this is a well-educated workforce. Almost half the respondents said they have either achieved a high school diploma with an apprenticeship (44%), trade/vocational education in diesel repair (42%) or trade/vocational program in automotive repair (38%). And slightly more than one-third (35%) have a CDL.

Perhaps most impressive, 39% said they are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). Some 47% have 6 to 11 ACE certifications while 32 percent hold 1 to 5 certifications. And an elite cadre of 15% hold 12 to 20 certifications.

Overall, the pay rates look decent for these respondents. Thirty-two percent make between $50,000 and $69,999 a year. But the top of the pay scale looks strong as well with 11% making between $80,000 and $89,000, 8% making between $90,000 and $99,000 and 16% making more than $100,000. Most have health insurance (83 percent), paid holiday leave (78%) and an IRA or 401K (69%).

Tool reimbursement is important to technicians when choosing a new job as well. The largest number 49% said they are expected to acquire their own tools and 42% said their employers provide some tools. But only 7% report that their employers provide all the tools, and only 2% of technicians get a stipend for providing their own tools.

Download the survey on technician pay, benefits and what's important to them here

Related Stories
Fabick Rents Groundbreaking Ceremony
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Fabick Rents Breaks Ground in Wentzville, MO
Two diesel technicians working on construction equipment.
Big Iron Dealer
West Side Tractor’s Diane Benck Testifies Before House Subcommittee on Labor Shortage
West River Equipment management team stands in front of Hyundai excavator
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Hyundai Names West River Equipment Dealer for Central North Dakota
Blue collar worker texting at a standing desk
Big Iron Dealer
How to Avoid Employee Burnout During Unprecedented Demand
Top Stories
Hqdefault 625894b37efa6
The Dirt
How to Raise Your Prices While Keeping Your Customers | The Dirt #67
How to tactfully approach customers about prices increases, where to raise your rates and what to do once the economy levels out.
SSC Underground leadership team at a construction site
Contractor of the Year
How This Veteran Company Has Positioned Itself as a Trenchless Specialist
Volvo asphalt compactor behind paver
Compactors
Looking for a Compactor to Take Advantage of the Infrastructure Law?
John Deere tractor pulling towed scraper.
Graders/Scrapers
Deere Productivity System Measures Scraper Throughput with Precision
Link Belt 355 X4S Excavator loading a haul truck.
Excavators
Link-Belt Launches 355 X4S, its Largest Excavator with Minimum Swing
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All