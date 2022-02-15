Compact construction equipment manufacturer Mecalac recently added seven new North American dealers to sell and service equipment.

“Mecalac is fully committed to expanding its presence in the market by continuing to add dealers who share our philosophy and give customers practical resources to help improve productivity,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “Expansion in these regions also allows us to grow awareness of Mecalac’s innovative designs and better serve our existing customer base.”

New dealers include:

McClung-Logan Equipment Company: Fredericksburg, Virginia

ESSCO Truck & Equipment: Staten Island, New York

Kubota of Chattanooga: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Q Dig-It: Rathdrum, Idaho

Wilson Equipment: Lexington, Kentucky

Global Machinery: Boise, Idaho

Gear Equipment: British Columbia

Dealer, Rental Equipment Industry Executives Tapped for Record360 for Advisory Board

Record360, a mobile-based online inspection and workflow platform for managing the condition of high-value assets such as heavy equipment and trucks, has announced the establishment of an Executive Advisory Board to help guide the company’s product development and sales growth strategies.

The company has tapped four industry executives with extensive leadership experience in equipment rental agency and dealership management as well as industrial equipment remarketing and transactional solutions.

Board members include:

Joseph Dixon, former senior vice president of sales for United Rentals

Nic DiPaolo, chief executive officer of ProCon JCB

Doug Feick, former senior vice president of new business and corporate development at Ritchie Bros.

Jeff Jeter president, global strategic accounts at Ritchie Bros.

CEO Abby Chao says that she expects the board to help the company with strategies to increase penetration with large rental agencies and dealerships, identify new markets and products, scale and extend its product portfolio and accelerate sales growth.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Trail King Names Ty Hanten VP of Sales & Marketing

Ty Hanten will succeed Rick Ferris as vice president of sales and marketing at Trail King. Hanten has worked at Trail King for more than 30 years, most recently serving as director of customer service.

In his new role, Hanten will lead business and market development, promotion and advertising strategy and oversee the district sales managers.

“Ty’s unparalleled drive and experience will undoubtedly promote the continued success of Trail King and the Sales & Marketing team,” said Joe Kolb, Trail King President.

Brad Freeman Joins IRock Crushers as Regional Sales Manager

Mobile and portable crushing, screening and conveying equipment manufacturer IRock Crushers has named Brad Freeman as its regional sales manager for the Central U.S.

With more than a decade of industry experience, Freeman most recently served as regional sales manager for Astec Industries. In his new role, Freeman will be responsible for day-to-day sales management as well as the overall growth of IRock’s presence in the Central United States.

Takeuchi Names Eric Wenzel Southeast Regional Manager

Takeuchi has named Eric Wenzel as its new Southeast Regional Business Manager. Wenzel will be responsible for managing all sales activity in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, including dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions and the support of national and direct accounts.

“With our North American headquarters located in Georgia, the Southeastern U.S. has always been vital piece of our overall business considering the opportunity we have in the region,” said John Vranches, eastern division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “Eric has a unique background that broadly spans sales and operations management in the equipment marketplace. He is a hands-on, solutions-oriented manager with a proven track record of developing strong relationships resulting in increased productivity and growth.”

Wenzel comes to Takeuchi from H&E Equipment Services where he served as a district manager responsible for multiple states.

BLS Enterprises Acquires Ace Group

Undercarriage component manufacturer BLS Enterprises has acquired Ace Group, a manufacturer and distributor of wear parts and components for the asphalt industry, including all major plants, pavers, live-bottom and side-dump trailers, pick-up machines and asphalt transportation equipment.

“ACE Group has been an industry leader and producer of asphalt plant and paver wear parts for over 25 years,” said Matthew Stoughton, president and owner of BLS Enterprises. “We’re proud to welcome their highly-regarded staff, engineers and manufacturers into our family-owned business and look forward to building on the strong foundations of both organizations to create a customer-forward experience that is unparalleled in the industry.”

“There is excellent synergy between the undercarriage parts that BLS excels at and Ace Group’s product lines,” said Alan McKenzie, Ace Group Owner. “This synergy will allow the new organization to better serve the existing client base of both companies with high quality materials, delivering excellent value and support with extensive inventories on hand.”