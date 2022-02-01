Following the retirement of Chris Gaylor at the end of February 2022, Andy Moon will take the helm as president of Power Equipment, a member of the Bramco family of companies.

In his new role, Moon will continue to lead the sales team while also adding product support oversight and executive functions to his responsibilities.

"Andy has served as the vice president of sales throughout his 20 years with Power Equipment. He has built an industry-leading sales team and has wonderful relationships with our manufacturers, employees and customers. We are excited for Andy to lead Power in this period of continued growth," says Michael Brennan, CEO of Power Equipment.

Power Equipment carries Komatsu, Takeuchi, Wirtgen and Leeboy equipment.

Florida Coast Equipment Acquires Crystal Tractor & Equipment's Kissimmee Kubota Dealership

Florida Coast Equipment, one of the nation's top volume Kubota dealerships, has agreed to purchase Crystal Tractor & Equipment’s Kissimmee Kubota dealership.

"We are excited to come to Kissimmee because we believe great things happen when you put customers first," said Florida Coast Equipment President Todd Bachman. "At Florida Coast Equipment, our team is committed to delivering superior customer service with unrivaled product support."

Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental is a full-service Kubota dealership with 11 locations across Florida.

United Rentals CEO Matt Flannery named to “2022 CEOs Who ‘Get It’” List

The National Safety Council has announced that United Rentals CEO Matt Flannery was selected to the 2022 CEOs Who “Get It” list, recognizing safety leaders who go the extra mile to protect employees both on and off the job.

NSC says the 2022 CEOs Who “Get It” have built their organizations' safety strategy using four key components: risk reduction, performance measurement, safety management solutions, and leadership and employee engagement. This year’s recognition features nine CEOs.

“Safety is a way of life at United Rentals and a core piece of our purpose. It is our first thought in everything we do at work, on the road and at home. This National Safety Council recognition is a tribute to all United Rentals employees who work united for the safety of our teams, communities and customers,” says Flannery.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Yanmar Begins Production at New Industrial Engine Plant in India

Production has officially started at Yanmar’s new industrial engine manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India. The new plant will produce 80,000 engines per year, with capacity eventually ramping up to 160,000 units.

The engines will be supplied to India, Europe, the United States, Asia and other regions. Production priority will be given to International Tractors, a joint venture company of Yanmar, while other units will be made available for ag and construction OEMs.

The plant will first produce engines for Yanmar brand tractors manufactured by International Tractors Ltd (a joint venture company of Yanmar) and for other agricultural and construction industry OEMs.

“In emerging countries such as India, which are experiencing rapid economic growth, demand for industrial engines is expected to grow as mechanization increases in the agricultural and construction sectors,” said Varun Khanna, managing director of Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India.

Titan and Kubota Enter into Tire Agreement

Kubota compact and utility tractor models will soon be sporting Titan International’s new Trac Loader II tires. The companies entered into an exclusivity agreement for select sizes of the tire, which will feature both brands on the sidewall. Kubota conducted testing on the new Trac Loader II before entering into the agreement to ensure the tires were durable enough for construction applications.

“We were impressed with how the Trac Loader II performed in residential and commercial applications when paired with our compact and utility tractors,” said Chris Box, Kubota director-product marketing, compact and utility tractors. “This tire is a perfect match for our versatile and durable tractors and will enhance our customers’ productivity whether they’re using them on their property at home or on a farm, ranch, or jobsite.”

Hyster-Yale Group Introduces Unified Parts Experience

Hyster-Yale Group has launched HYSOURCEPARTS.com, an upgraded online parts shop for approved replacement parts for Hyster and Yale lift trucks. The rebranded site makes it easier for customers to find and purchase genuine parts and remanufactured parts for their equipment.

“The use of unauthorized replacement parts can lead to compromised performance, unexpected downtime and premature equipment failure,” said Chuck Pascarelli, president of the Americas division of Hyster-Yale Group. “The value of genuine, high-quality parts is peace of mind, knowing these parts have been rigorously tested to meet our standards for performance. Evolving our brand and e-commerce platform is the latest step in our commitment to serve customers long after their initial purchase.”

Industrial Flow Solutions to Acquire Dreno Pompe

Industrial Flow Solutions has announced an agreement to acquire Dreno Pompe, an Italian designer and manufacturer of electrical submersible pumps for wastewater applications. Dreno offers a comprehensive portfolio of pumps and accessories for residential, civil, industrial, and construction applications. Operating Leader Emiliano Conforto and Commercial Administrative Leader Fabiana Conforto will continue to serve in their leadership roles. Dreno will retain its name and plant facility in Italy.

“We see a long and complementary partnership between Industrial Flow Solutions and Dreno Pompe and are excited to be collaborating with such a respected brand,” said John Wilson, President of Industrial Flow Solutions. “We share a commitment of delivering high quality and reliable wastewater solutions through exceptional customer service,” he added.