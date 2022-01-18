Doosan Infracore North America is growing its presence on the East Coast with the addition of two new ACT Construction Equipment locations in Raleigh and Ashville, North Carolina. The new stores expand the dealership to six locations in North Carolina and Virginia.

“We’re encouraged by the success and continued growth of ACT Construction Equipment in the southeast,” says Adam Howard, regional director, Doosan Infracore North America. “There’s a lot of opportunity in these markets to grow the Doosan brand, and we’re confident that ACT Construction Equipment will provide exceptional sales, service and parts to our customers.”

ACT Construction Equipment has carried Doosan heavy construction equipment since late 2018. The stores will provide sales, rental, parts and service for the full lineup of Doosan equipment.

Terry Hoops Named Minnesota Rep for Dawes

Terry Hoops has been named the territory sales representative for Minnesota for Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies. Hoops, a three-decade veteran of equipment sales, will be responsible for Dawes’ bare and operated rentals as well as all equipment sales covering the entire state.

LiftOne Acquires Briggs Equipment Atlanta Location

Following its acquisition of Briggs Equipment’s Atlanta operations, LiftOne has been named the Hyster and Yale dealer for the metropolitan area. LiftOne is one of the largest material handling dealers in the U.S., with six locations in Georgia and 19 locations throughout its five-state service area.

ARA to Award $128,500 in Scholarships

In an effort to attract talent to the equipment and event rental industry, the American Rental Association Foundation will award $128,500 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. In total, 66 individual scholarships are available with amounts ranging from $750 to $5,000. Students seeking higher education through trade schools, universities and community colleges may apply for multiple awards if eligibility requirements are met. Interested students should visit ARArental.org/ARA-Foundation/scholarships to learn more and to apply before the March 7, 2022, deadline.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Liebherr names new Liebherr USA Managing Director

Liebherr has appointed Dr. Tim Gerhardt as a new managing director within its U.S. operations based in Newport News, Virginia. Gerhardt will share executive responsibilities with Kai Friedrich, managing director for Liebherr USA and divisional director of construction equipment.

In his role, Gerhardt will oversee strategic development and communication for all corporate, finance and administrative functions at Liebherr USA. He previously served as managing director of Liebherr-Ettlingen GmbH's remanufacturing center.

Gerhardt replaces Dr. Torben Reher, who plans to return to Germany after six years of leading the organization.

Eric Linner replaces Craig Paylor as LGMG North America

Mobile elevating work platform manufacturer LGMG North America has announced the retirement of Craig Paylor as president and CEO, effective January 1. Eric Linner, who previously held the role of senior vice president of national accounts, will replace him.

In addition, Senior Vice President Rusty Kaylor has also decided to retire.

“Eric is the right leader to take our North American business operations to the next level,” says Yanyu Shi, chairman of the board of directors of LGMG. “His extensive access equipment experience and business development skills will help strengthen our distribution partnerships, expand our strategic alliances and solidify our brand in the North American market.”

Kohler Acquires EV supplier Curtis Instruments

Kohler’s power division has announced the acquisition of Curtis Instruments, an electrification partner to OEMs across a broad range of markets including material handling, mobile elevated work platforms, construction, turf, select on-road segments and more. Curtis’ product portfolio spans motor speed controllers, HMIs and instrumentation, power conversion, CAN modules and other accessories.

The acquisition expands and diversifies Kohler’s power portfolio by leveraging Curtis’ electrification expertise with Kohler’s gasoline and diesel engine business. Curtis Instruments will operate as a standalone entity within the Kohler Power Group with Stuart Marwell, President, reporting to Brian Melka, Group President – Power.

Founded in 1960, Curtis Instruments employs approximately 1,100 individuals and operates in 16 countries, including manufacturing locations in Puerto Rico, Bulgaria, China and India.

Peterbilt Ends 2021 with Strongest Dealer Network Ever

Peterbilt closed 2021 with its strongest dealer network in company history. The company invested at a record level to improve service capacity through relocations to larger facilities, adding mobile service trucks, hiring more technicians, and expanding by 15 locations to over 410 locations across the United States and Canada. The newest dealership locations are found in California, Texas, South Dakota and Louisiana.