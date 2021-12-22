Monk JCB Opens New Houston Facility

Dec 22, 2021
Monk JCB facility in Houston, Texas with mini excavator parked outside.
Monk JCB's new facility is situated on one of the busiest roads in Texas drawing almost 300,000 passing cars daily.
JCB

JCB North America recently opened the doors on a new $8 million, 13,000 square foot sales, service and parts facility in Houston, Texas, named Monk JCB.

Alice Bamford, daughter of JCB Chairman Lord Bamford and granddaughter of company founder Joseph Cyril Bamford, officiated the ceremony for the facility, which is part of the JCB Sponsored Dealer Program. The program includes the investment in the facility leased to the dealer.

"Where else would you get this with a major manufacturer?” says Bryan Monk, dealer principal and owner, Monk JCB. “We are excited to welcome the public to our new Houston showroom. The quality and innovation put into JCB equipment makes us a perfect fit for the needs of the Houston heavy construction equipment market. A facility like this serves to help us support our customers in even more ways.” Monk has over three decades of experience in the industry.

“The opening of Monk JCB is an important part of JCB North America’s growth strategy which includes sponsoring dealerships in key market areas,” says Richard Fox-Marrs, President & CEO of JCB North America. “In addition to Monk JCB, we also have sponsored facilities in Dallas and southern California and will continue to add dealerships in other metro areas.”

Here's a look at the new 5-acre facility:

