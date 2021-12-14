Kenworth of Jacksonville has expanded its customer support in Jacksonville, Florida with a newly constructed 55,000-square-foot facility on a 12.2-acre site.

The facility, which is nearly double the size of the previous location, features 28 services bays and offers extended business hours, two-hour truck diagnosis, 24-hour towing and mobile service availability, a drivers lounge, and other premium services.

United Rentals named one of America’s most responsible companies

For the third consecutive year, United Rentals has been named one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek. The award recognizes the equipment rental company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to environmental, social and corporate governance programs.

United Rentals was the highest-ranking equipment rental company on the 2022 list. The company ranked 85 on this year’s top-500 list, jumping 98 places from 2021.

Michael Lambert joins IronTek Solutions as strategic account development manager

IronTek Solutions announced that Michael Lambert will join the company as strategic account development manager. Lambert previously worked at Skyjack for 17 years where he most recently served as used-equipment manager.

In his new role at IronTek, Lambert will be responsible for growing the client base and geographic reach of Fleet Up Marketplace. IronTec Solutions is an equipment services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time. IronTek’s flagship product, Fleet Up Marketplace, was launched in 2020.

“Knowing the equipment industry and the challenges associated with selling used equipment, Mike is a huge asset to rental yards and equipment dealers,” says Carly Cahlik, CEO and founder of IronTek Solutions.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Fecon appoints regional sales manager

Fecon has hired Dallas Zeller as regional sales manager for the Midwest region.

Prior to joining Fecon, Zeller worked at Kirby-Smith Machinery. In his new role, Zeller will assist distributors in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin in the sales of all Fecon vegetation-management equipment and accessories.

BobcatParts.com expands to Canada

Canadian customers can now order select parts, accessories and attachments directly from Bobcat via BobcatParts.com, the company’s e-commerce platform.



More than 20,000 items are available through BobcatParts.com, including a variety of remanufactured parts. Free ground shipping is available on all orders over $99 as part of a limited-time introductory offer.

Liebherr EcoVadis awards Liebherr gold sustainability rating

Independent corporate responsibility auditor EcoVadis has awarded Liebherr with a gold medal for sustainability. The ranking places Liebherr in the top 5% of all rated companies for sustainability and within the top 3% of manufacturing companies globally. More than 75,000 companies participated in the audit, which scored participants on the following areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

The company, which has more than 48,000 employees, says it is committed to long-term strategic sustainability goals, including emissions, energy and employee health, as well as participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

“Responsibility and care for the environment has always been a key component of Liebherr philosophy,” says Tatjana Grissemann, corporate responsibility manager, Liebherr. “We have been part of our respective communities for many decades and we have always cared for our local environment. Today, we carry that same responsibility with us, but as part of the global supply chain, we have a global responsibility.”

Rokbak aims for net zero emissions and waste by 2040

Rokbak, with the support of parent company Volvo Group, has outlined its plans to significantly reduce carbon emissions and waste at its Motherwell, Scotland plant with a goal of achieving net zero by 2040.

The articulated truck manufacturer signed a Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificate in 2019, ensuring all electricity delivered to the plant comes from renewable sources. The move is anticipated to reduce the plant’s carbon footprint by 992 tons per year. Additional steps being taken to improve sustainability include the installation of 54 submeters to monitor energy use, moving from natural gas to electric-powered heating and cooling, partitioning the plant into smaller spaces, installing motion-sensor doors and using green gas from a landfill.

When it comes to reducing material waste, the site is already nearly landfill free and will soon apply for Volvo Group certification for demonstrating that at least 95% of waste is diverted from going to a landfill. All steel and wood are recycled, with food waste going for composting. Rokbak is also working with its suppliers to reduce the amount of materials consumed.

“The targets we have set ourselves at Rokbak and Volvo Group are tough, but I believe they are achievable. Volvo has shown its willingness to invest, and our staff and customers are also keen to do their bit,” says Karen Anne Duffy, HSE & sustainability manager for the Motherwell plant.







