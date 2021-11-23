Alta Equipment Q3 revenue up 33%, mergers and acquisitions support growth

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 23, 2021
Alta Equipment's third quarter 2021 revenue is up 33%.
Alta Equipment revised its full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $113 million to $116 million.
Alta Equipment

Alta Equipment reported an increase in net revenues of 33.7 percent year-over-year in Q3, rising to $295 million this year. In addition, the company’s construction and material handling revenues were $184.7 million and $110.3 million, respectively, during the quarter.

“Our operating performance in the third quarter reflects our flexible business model and our ability to produce strong financial results in a supply-constrained market,” says Alta CEO Ryan Greenawalt. “Both our Construction and Material Handling business segments delivered year over year revenue growth leading to a 43.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Our high level of new and used equipment sales in the first three quarters of the year are expected to continue to drive future high-margin product support revenue.”

Alta continues to drive growth through mergers and acquisitions. During the quarter, Alta expanded its warehousing and logistics capabilities in the material handling business with the acquisition of Baron, an established provider of dock and door sales, service, and installation that services customers in the greater New England area.

“We continue to see significant customer demand across all our business segments and anticipate finishing the year on a high note. The growth in our core markets combined with our expanded capabilities in our material handling business, our entry into the electric vehicle market, and our recent acquisitions have positioned us well for future success,” says Greenwalt.

Starting off Q4 strong, Alta closed on the acquisition of Ohio-based Gibson Machinery on October 1. Gibson expands Alta’s presence in the Midwest and adds several new original equipment manufacturing partners while presenting an opportunity to expand its service operations in the Midwest region.

Alta now has 55 locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Florida and Ohio.

Related Stories
EquipmentShare Las Vegas, San Diego now Takeuchi dealers
Big Iron Dealer
Takeuchi adds EquipmentShare locations in Las Vegas, San Diego as Dealers
Toromont Industries Caterpillar Rental Store
Big Iron Dealer
Toromont reports 8% increase in revenues for Q3
John Deere 210L
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: McCoy Group purchases Erb Equipment, extending construction and forestry reach
ThinkBig students training on cat engine
Big Iron Dealer
Cat's ThinkBig Tech Training: "I Could See What Kind of Work I'd Be Doing."
Top Stories
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup
Pickups
Ford's New 2022 Maverick Hybrid Pickup Delivers 42 MPG City
Ford claims the truck's gas mileage beats a Honda Civic.
Alicia Jimerson owner Jimerson Underground
Contractor of the Year
Alicia Jimerson Didn't Want to Run Her Dad's Construction Firm – So She Started Her Own
contractor using cats new remote command on dozer
Equipment
Cat Expands it Remote-Control Command D5, D6, D7 Dozers
Western Star new 47X vocational truck
Vocational
Western Star Debuts a "Construction Powerhouse" of a Vocational Truck
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All