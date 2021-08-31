Industry Roundup: Bejac Adds Allu Material Processors

Marcia Gruver Doyle Pix
Marcia Doyle
Aug 31, 2021
Left to right, Chris Nielsen, Allu project manager; Robert Cycon, Bejac vice president; Ron Barlet, Bejac president; and Edison Rocha, Allu vice president of distribution.
Allu Group

Allu Group has added Bejac to its dealer lineup, covering California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

Bejac will represent Allu's range of D Series Transformer and Allu Crusher material processing attachments, providing sales and rental as well as aftermarket service and parts. 

Established in 1953, Bejac has eight branch locations in California, two locations in Nevada, and one each in Arizona and Utah.

Titan Machinery revenues grow 35% in Q2

Titan Machinery says its revenues grew 35% year-over-year during Q2 compared with the same period last year, rising from $303.5 million in Q2 2020 to $377.6 million this year. 

David Meyer, Titan's chairman and CEO says he was "especially pleased with the improved performance of both our construction and international segments. Our construction segment pre-tax income grew 105% versus the prior year and our International segment pre-tax income increased by $0.9 million, and on an adjusted basis by $2.4 million, versus the prior year."

The CNH Industrial dealer says equipment sales were $272.7 million in Q2, compared to $202.7 million during the same period last year. Parts sales rose from $61.5 million to $65.3 million.

The company's construction segment rose from $77.7 million during Q2 2020 to $80.9 million, driven by increased equipment sales partially offset by lower parts, service and rental revenue resulting from the firm's divestment in Arizona. 

The company released expectations for the current year, and expects its agricultural segment to be up 18% to 23%, construction to be up 2% to 7% and its international segment to be up 27% to 32%.

"Our inventory turns are continuing to trend upward and we are receiving inventory shipments that are allowing us to surpass our revenue targets," says Meyer. "While supply chains remain tight, we are confident in our ability to drive growth through the second half of our fiscal year and, as a result, we are raising our modeling assumptions accordingly."

Herc buys CBS Rentals

Herc Holdings, operating as Herc Rentals, has purchased Texas-based CBS Rentals. 

CBS is general equipment rental company with approximately 190 employees and 12 locations serving construction and industrial customers throughout Texas with additional locations in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Kingsport, Tennessee. With the CBS acquisition, Herc Rentals expands its presence in Texas to 38 locations. 

IROCK Crushers adds Golden Equipment

Golden Equipment will represent the IROCK Crusher line throughout New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas region. The dealer will represent the company's line of mobile and portable crush plants, screening plants and conveying equipment for the demolition, recycling and aggregate industries. 

MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS

Husqvarna opens Experience CenterHusqvarna HeadquartersphotoHusqvarna

Husqvarna Construction has opened a new construction experience center as part of its North American headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. 

The 15,000-square-foot center offers two classrooms, a technical instruction room, indoor and outdoor demonstration ares and a Blastrac classroom. The company will use the center to train dealers and customers in concrete placement, concrete drilling and sawing and technical certification programs.

Manitowoc buys Aspen Equipment

Manitowoc says it will buy the assets of Aspen Equipment, a crane dealer and work truck upfitter, for $51 million. The purchase will expand its direct-to-customer footprint in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. 

Terex Utilities names Niven VPNivenNivenTerex

Darryl Niven has been appointed vice president and gGeneral mManager of Terex Utilities. Niven, who will be based in Terex Utilities Watertown, South Dakota headquarters, comes to the position with more than 30 years of experience in leading global manufacturing businesses. 

He was most recently chief manufacturing officer of Park-Ohio Holdings, serving the automotive, heavy truck, industrial equipment, rail and aerospace industries. Niven has also held positions at BorgWarner, Eaton and Ford Motor.



