A dense grade overlay project on U.S. 287 in Armstrong County, Texas, won the 2022 Sheldon G. Hayes Award from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

An asphalt overlay project in Texas has been named the winner of the top paving award from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

The 2022 Sheldon G. Hayes Award goes to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. and the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District for work on U.S. 287 in Armstrong County.

The project involved a dense grade overlay on a section of four-lane, divided U.S. 287.

“The project had a consistent and uniform paving with no segregation, no roller marks, no tracking of tack,” according to the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association. “Consistently smooth ride throughout.”

All highway pavement projects using more than 50,000 tons of asphalt may apply for the Hayes Award. The winner and finalists are determined through a two-year evaluation process. The top-ranked projects from each year are tested for smoothness and visually inspected by an independent pavement consultant.

Finalists for the award were:

Allan Myers VA Inc. and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel District for work on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel in Cape Charles, Va.

Delta Asphalt of Arkansas Inc. and the Arkansas Department of Transportation for work on I-55 in Mississippi County, Ark.

Preferred Materials Inc., a CRH Company, and the Florida Department of Transportation for SR 93A (I-75) in Tampa, Fla.

Quality in Construction awards

At its 68th Annual Meeting in Miami Beach, Florida, NAPA also named the winners for top pavement projects under 50,000 tons of asphalt. The 2022 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award winners are as follows:

APAC-Kansas Inc., A CRH Company, of Hutchinson, Kan., for KS 23 in Gove County, Kan.

Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon, Ohio, for MI 50 in Adrian, Mich.

Granite Construction Inc. of Santa Clara, Calif., for Hwy. 20 in Willits, Calif.

Payne & Dolan Inc., a Walbec Group Co., of Gladstone, Mich., for MI 48 in Chippewa County, Mich.

Preferred Materials Inc., A CRH Company, of Tampa, Fla., for SR 693 in Pinellas County, Fla.

Rogers Group Inc. of Huntsville, Ala., for SR 2 in Limestone County, Ala.

Shelly & Sands Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 5 in Trumbull County, Ohio; for SR 7 in Washington County, Ohio; for SR 147 in Noble County; and for SR 258 in Newcomerstown, Ohio

Other NAPA award winners

