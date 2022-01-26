Northeast Paving crews repave I-70 in Washington County, Pennsylvania. The project won top honors from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

Northeast Paving, based in Bangor, Maine, has won the top award from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, won the 2021 Sheldon G. Hayes Award along with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12 for their work on Interstate 70 in Washington County, Pennsylvania. The award was presented at NAPA’s 67th Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The project involved full-depth milling and paving of 5 miles of I-70. It took six months and also included full-depth asphalt base repairs, drainage repairs and updates to project signs and guardrails, according to Northeast Paving.

NAPAFinalists for this year’s Hayes award are:

Seaboard Construction Co. and the Georgia Department of Transportation for I-95 in Camden County.

Shelly & Sands Inc. and the Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 for I-70 in Muskingum County.

To be considered for the award, projects must involve more than 50,000 tons of asphalt and have won a Quality in Construction Award from NAPA. The Hayes award evaluation process takes two years and is designed to recognize the highest-quality asphalt pavements in the country, NAPA says. The top-ranked QIC Award projects are tested for smoothness and then inspected by an independent pavement consultant.

2021 Lemon Award winners

Along with the Hayes award, NAPA announced the winners of its Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement using less than 50,000 tons of asphalt.

These projects were the 10 highest-scoring submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category:

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. of Middletown, Ohio, for Various Roads in Springboro, Ohio

Cadillac Asphalt LLC, A CRH Co., of Farmington Hills, Mich., for Grafton Road in Monroe County

Dunn Construction Co. Inc. of Birmingham, Ala., for the I-65 project in Jefferson County

Jagoe-Public Co., of Denton, Texas, for FM 1378 in Collin County

Payne & Dolan Inc., a Walbec Group Co., of Gladstone, Mich., for M-94 in Marquette County

Preferred Materials Inc., A CRH Co. of Tampa, Fla., for 49th Ave. North in Pinellas Park, Fla.

Rogers Group Inc., of Columbia, Tenn., for US 64 in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Shelly & Sands Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 682 and SR 691 in Athens County

The Shelly Co., A CRH Co., of Thornville, Ohio, for Morgan Run Road in Coshocton, Ohio

The Shelly Co., A CRH Co., of Thornville, Ohio, for Winchester Pike in Franklin County

2021 Operational Excellence Awards

NAPA also announced winners and finalists for its 2021 Operational Excellence Awards. The awards are presented in two categories, innovative safety practices and excellence in community outreach.

The winners of the Asphalt Operations Safety Innovation Award are:

Kokosing Construction Co. Inc. of Fredericktown, Ohio, for Asphalt Cement Loader

Superior Paving Corp. of Gainesville, Va., for Portable AEDs

The winners of the Community Involvement Award are:

Callanan Cares at Callanan Industries Inc., A CRH Co., of Albany, N.Y., for Callanan Cares

Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC of North Venice, Fla., for Pave it Forward

For more information about the NAPA Awards program or to nominate a project or company for an award, go to AsphaltPavement.org/Awards.