Seattle’s Busiest Bridge Reopens After More Than 2 Years of Repairs

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 22, 2022
West Seattle Bridge reopened aerial view
The high-rise West Seattle Bridge and the lower Spokane Street Swing Bridge are now reopened after rapidly growing cracks were found on girders in 2020.
City of Seattle

For two and a half years, commuters that would normally take the West Seattle Bridge have had a frustrating wait as the aging bridge underwent repairs.

Handling about 100,000 vehicles a day, rapidly growing cracks were discovered and led the mayor to close the bridge March 23, 2020.

The Seattle Department of Transportation chose Kraemer North America for the estimated $48 million project, which involved repairing the 46-year-old high-rise bridge, which crosses Harbor Island between Interstate 5 and Fauntleroy Way SW. The repairs also included the lower Spokane Street Swing Bridge, which remained opened only for emergency vehicles, city buses and freight traffic.

The city of Seattle announced September 17 that both bridges are now open to the public.

“We completed comprehensive testing before reopening the West Seattle Bridge,” the city’s website says. “The tests demonstrated that the repairs were performing as expected, and the bridge was strong enough to support the thousands of vehicles expected to cross it each day.”

Sensors have been installed under the bridge to gauge its movement to determine how well it is holding up under its load.

Mayor Jenny Durkan was faced in 2020 with the decision to repair the bridge or replace it. She chose the lower-cost repair option, which would reopen the bridge quicker. Replacement was estimated to cost between $383 million and $565 million and be completed in 2026.

The repair option is a temporary fix, anywhere from 15 to 40 years. A Seattle Department of Transportation cost-benefit analysis of the bridge choices at the time said it was not confident how long the repair would last. It also noted that replacement would still be required and would lead to eventually closing the bridge. Annual maintenance would also be required, and additional funding would be needed.

Girder cracks were initially discovered in 2013, but grew more pronounced in 2020. The city spent about $20 million before the repair project to stabilize the bridge and make emergency repairs.

In choosing the repair option, Durkan also directed the Seattle DOT to continue early design work on a replacement bridge.

A video below by the city provides more details on the final repairs:

 

Related Stories
Covid masks shredded weighed for use in asphalt mix sitting in metal container on scale showing 29 grams
Better Roads
N.C. Contractor Helps Show Covid Masks Make Good Asphalt Binder
truss U.S. 60 bridge floated up cumberland river to Smithland
Better Roads
Video: 700-Foot Truss Floated 14 Miles for New Kentucky Bridge
repair of crack on beam of hernando de soto bridge between tennessee arkansas
Better Roads
De Soto Bridge Crack Repair Makes Finals for America’s Transportation Awards
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Volvo L25 electric compact wheel loader with fork attachment
Equipment
Volvo Upgrades its L25 Electric Wheel Loader with More Speed, Faster Charging
It can fully charge in 6 hours, zip around the jobsite at 12 mph – and even pre-heat your cab on chilly mornings.
HP SitePrint construction layout robot
Technology
New HP SitePrint Robot Lays Out Jobsites at Lightning Speed (Video)
Komatsu HD1500 rigid-frame dump truck being loaded by Komatsu excavator on top of dirt pile
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu Revamps Its Largest Rigid-Frame Dump Truck, the HD1500-8E0
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market
episode 88 the dirt the case minotaur dl550 a dozer-compact track loader combo
The Dirt
Like No Other Machine: Test Run of Case’s DL550 Minotaur
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All