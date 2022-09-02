In Praise of the J-Turn: Mississippi Goes All in on Alternative Intersection

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 2, 2022
left hand J-turn approach on rural four-lane highway Mississippi
An approach to the U-turn part of a J-turn intersection.
Mississippi DOT

Mississippi has become the latest state to fall in love with the J-turn.

The state’s Department of Transportation touts the alternative intersection’s reduction in crashes while keeping traffic flowing better that conventional intersections.

The J-turn is most often planned for multi-lane rural and suburban highways where making a left turn or going straight across traffic is dangerous, and adding stoplights would impede highway traffic flow.

“J-turns can reduce injury crashes by more than 40% and fatal crashes by 70%,” says MDOT.

How it works

J-turn intersection illustrationA J-turn intersectionMississippi DOTThe J-turn, also known as a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, works by causing drivers who want to turn left on a multi-lane divided highway, or cross and stay straight, to take a right turn. Then after traveling about a quarter-mile, they can shift left to enter a lane that U-turns over to the highway’s left lanes. They can continue heading down the highway, or take a right turn if they had wanted to go straight across the intersection. Traffic through the J-turn can be managed by yield signs, stop signs or stoplights.

The J-turn is designed to reduce the number of contact points a driver faces. It does require them to drive farther than a traditional intersection, but MDOT says it eliminates them having to wait for a gap in traffic to cross over to the left lanes and then enter those lanes safely.

MDOT has used J-turns in areas with severe crash histories and seen drastic reductions in fatalities and injuries, it says. It also says J-turns are a cost-effective way to improve intersections.

diagram J-turn by FHWAHow to do a J-turnFHWA

J-turn origins

The J-turn in the U.S. started showing up in the mid-1980s, with Maryland and North Carolina as two of the pioneering states, according to the “Restricted Crossing U-turn Intersection Information Guide” issued by the Federal Highway Administration in 2014.

The guide says the first known J-turn was built by the Maryland State Highway Administration on U.S. 15 near the Pennsylvania border.

As of 2014, there were about 50 J-turn intersections known to have been installed in the U.S. Along with North Carolina and Maryland, the guide lists sites in Alabama, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Texas.

The FHWA says J-turn studies have shown a 40% reduction in intersection travel time and up to a 63% reduction in crashes causing death or injury.

Check out this video below by MDOT on its adoption of the J-turn:


Related Stories
I-75 reconstruction DiSalle Bridge Replacement Toldeo Ohio New bridges to replace DiSalle Bridge
Better Roads
Remnants of Toledo’s Old DiSalle Bridge Blown Up (Video)
Florida new Lane Closure Notification System for work zone safety app staged photo of two hands holding smartphone showing navigation app display
Better Roads
Florida DOT Launches First-in-U.S. Work-Zone Safety App
Mississippi road washout pickup truck falls in sitting in muddy water beneath destroyed SR 489 Newton County
Better Roads
DOTs Around the U.S. Contend with Flooding, Washed-Out Roads
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Two diesel technicians working on a piece of construction equipment
Big Iron Dealer
Meet Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Finalists
This year's three finalists have been recognized for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing the parts and service requirements of today’s contractors.
backhoe bucket digging trench stock image
Safety & Compliance
Carlos’ Law Sets Minimum $500K Penalty for Construction Deaths
Ford F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck SoCalGas white utility truck in front of building under construction man in hardhat reflective vest walking in front
Trucks
Ford Testing F-550 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Utility Truck
Shantui/HUST DH17C2U autonomous bulldozer
Autonomous
Shantui Claims ‘World’s First’ Autonomous, Unmanned Bulldozer
John Deere G-tier wheel loader dumping at a rock pile.
Compact equipment
John Deere Unveils Economical G-Tier Compact Wheel Loaders
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All