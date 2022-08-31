Remnants of Toledo’s Old DiSalle Bridge Blown Up (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 31, 2022
I-75 reconstruction DiSalle Bridge Replacement Toldeo Ohio New bridges to replace DiSalle Bridge
Construction continues on a new northbound I-75 bridge over the Maumee River in Toledo to replace the DiSalle Bridge.
Ohio DOT

The old DiSalle Bridge of Toledo is no more.

The last of the bridge was blown up to make way for a new bridge as part of a $352 million revamp of a section of Interstate 75, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced August 27.

Here’s a video of the explosion released by ODOT:


Work on the project in Wood and Lucas counties began in late 2018 and, along with replacing the DiSalle Bridge over the Maumee River, includes widening and reconstructing I-75 to current standards and reconfiguring I-75 interchanges with the Anthony Wayne Trail, South Avenue and Miami Street for safety. ODOT expects work to be completed in 2023.

The DiSalle Bridge was nearly 60 years old. Kokosing Construction was the contractor for the section involving the DiSalle Bridge, which was a half-mile long and 60 feet high. To prepare for any structural work for the new bridge, crews had to build a causeway across the river that required hauling in 100,000 cubic yards of material, according to the company.

A future southbound replacement bridge has been completed, carrying four lanes of traffic north and south. A northbound bridge will be constructed. The bridges consist of 11 piers each with shafts up to 84 inches in diameter, according to Kokosing.

Eight other bridges are being constructed as part of the project, including a northbound I-75 bridge over the CSX railroad between Wales Road and Miami Street, a northbound I-75 bridge over Miami Street and an I-75 bridge over Erie Street, Collingwood Boulevard, Swan Creek and Anthony Wayne Trail.

ODOT estimated in April the entire project was about 60% completed.

Related Stories
Florida new Lane Closure Notification System for work zone safety app staged photo of two hands holding smartphone showing navigation app display
Better Roads
Florida DOT Launches First-in-U.S. Work-Zone Safety App
Mississippi road washout pickup truck falls in sitting in muddy water beneath destroyed SR 489 Newton County
Better Roads
DOTs Around the U.S. Contend with Flooding, Washed-Out Roads
orange road work ahead sign with orange cones reflector lights in background
Better Roads
$2.2B in Transportation Grants Awarded – See How Much Your State Got
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Two diesel technicians working on a piece of construction equipment
Big Iron Dealer
Meet Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Finalists
This year's three finalists have been recognized for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing the parts and service requirements of today’s contractors.
Ford F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck SoCalGas white utility truck in front of building under construction man in hardhat reflective vest walking in front
Trucks
Ford Testing F-550 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Utility Truck
Shantui/HUST DH17C2U autonomous bulldozer
Autonomous
Shantui Claims ‘World’s First’ Autonomous, Unmanned Bulldozer
John Deere G-tier wheel loader dumping at a rock pile.
Compact equipment
John Deere Unveils Economical G-Tier Compact Wheel Loaders
Two workers looking at tablet next to excavator
Regulations
Biden's PLA Rule Stirs Controversy in Construction Industry
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Best Practices for Tire Safety
Here are eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures
DownloadView All