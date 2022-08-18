The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $2.2 billion in RAISE grants as part of the infrastructure law.

As part of the infrastructure law, $2.2 billion in grants has been awarded across the country for projects to upgrade roads and bridges and other transportation projects.

The law calls for providing $7.5 billion over five years for the RAISE grant program. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

The projects will receive grants of various amounts, the largest at $25 million, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funding is split in half between rural and urban projects. USDOT says two-thirds of the projects are in poor or disadvantaged communities. Along with roads and bridges, projects include transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation.

The following criteria were used to choose recipients: safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity.

Other considerations were improving accessibility for all travelers, bolstering supply chain efficiency, and supporting racial equity and economic growth, USDOT says.

Here's where the money is going:

ALABAMA

Project Description: The project will make improvements on more than 30 miles of deteriorating roadways throughout Cordova, Alabama. $5,179,948

Project Description: This project will design and construct multimodal improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians on approximately 1.2 miles of the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) linking downtown Huntsville to neighborhoods that are physically isolated by US 231/431, Governors Drive, and the Pinhook Creek. $20 million

Project Description: This planning project will produce the corridor study and design for the at- grade crossing at the Norfolk Southern Railroad near Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield. $2 million

ALASKA

Project Description: This project will fund the construction of a new seawall at Sitka’s Marine Service Center. The project will also upgrade a port facility that will help move goods and service ships, and replace a 2-ton crane for continued operation of this vital Sitka port. $7,842,488

Project Description: This project will construct approximately 4.30 miles of gravel road connecting the two communities of Clark's Point and Ekuk, Alaska. $13,297,800

Project Description: The project will fund construction of a new dock for the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska that will increase terminal capacity by providing a barge ramp, dock, and three barge mooring dolphins. It will also develop approximately 5.6 acres of adjacent container storage yard area. The project includes development of an additional upland area designed specifically to handle container-on-barge services and operations. $22,320,000

ARIZONA

Project Description: This planning project will fund Navajo County’s regional multimodal study to improve pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure on the 16-mile segment of SR 260 between US 60 and SR 73 and the surrounding neighborhoods. $261,000

Project Description: The project will construct a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rio Salado River along the 3rd Street alignment in Phoenix and add low-emitting solar pedestrian-scale lighting and pathway amenities between Central Avenue and 40th Street. $25 million

Project Description: The project will improve approximately 0.85 miles of 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The project replaces an existing 1960s-era bridge in poor condition with a new bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) and State Route 210, expands 22nd Street from four lanes to six lanes with a divided median, and constructs a separate bicycle and pedestrian bridge. $25 million

Project Description: This project will reconstruct Mohave Road for the Colorado Indian River Tribes from State Route 95 south to Agnes Wilson Road for a length of approximately 10.50 miles, including asphalt pavement and shoulders, intersection turn lane improvements, streetlighting, and signage. $24,989,150

ARKANSAS

Project Description: This project will develop approximately 15 miles of infrastructure that consists of multi-use paths, side paths, bridges, cycle tracks, and trailheads, removing physical barriers and connecting west and east Conway. The project includes high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian signage, rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, and high-intensity activated crosswalks. $24,647,664

CALIFORNIA

Project Description: The project will construct a four-lane, rail-roadway grade separation that will eliminate a significant truck access impediment to an important container terminal support facility located on Terminal Island, at the center of Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach (POLA- POLB). $20 million

Project Description: This grant will fund a regional planning project that will engage disadvantaged communities and integrate data from across the Sacramento Region to designate "Mobility Zones." Priority projects will be identified and will proceed with design, engineering, and preconstruction activities under this grant project. $5 million

Project Description: This project will replace an existing undersized and obsolete transit facility in a new location on a 19.72-acre former brownfield site, and the new facility will support conversion to a zero-emission bus fleet for the Yuba-Sutter Transit Authority. $15 million

Project Description: This planning project will develop Phase 2 of the planning for the Tolowa Dee-Ni Nation Connected Communities Project, which will create separated pedestrian and bicycle paths and improved crossings around Highway 101. $1,613,600

Project Description: This project will make major complete streets improvements in Fontana by constructing additional lane capacity, an integrated traffic system, medians with protected left turns, a roundabout, bus turnouts, streetlights, signage, and raised medians, more than 7.5 miles of bike lanes, including more than 2.5 miles of separated bike lanes, a half-mile of multi-use trail, crosswalks, a bridge, and countdown signal heads. One particular focus is creating a safe way for hundreds of students to walk or bike to an existing high school and two planned schools. $15 million

Project Description: This planning project will fund design efforts including the completion of a configuration footprint, mapping right of way, identifying utility relocation agreements, and other necessary third-party agreements for the Merced Extension of the California High-Speed Rail Authority project. The project will design civil infrastructure, track and systems and station platforms from Madera to Merced, on the Merced-Fresno-Bakersfield early operating segment. $25 million

Project Description: This project will complete an approximately 1.6-mile fully-elevated, automated transit system with three stations to compete a critical gap in the Inglewood region’s transit system, on segments along Market Street, Manchester Boulevard, and Prairie Avenue. It includes construction of three center platform stations. $15 million

Project Description: The project will transform the one-mile, three lane, dangerous and congested Howard Street arterial in San Francisco to a two-lane street with complete streets improvements and green infrastructure. The project will, construct concrete buffers to separate travel modes, add two-way protected bike lanes, upgrade curb ramps, upgrade traffic signals, raise crosswalks, add bulb-outs and midblock signals, install pedestrian lighting, and create passenger loading zones. $23 million

COLORADO

Project Description: This project will construct three new mobility hubs in Grand Junction, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs. The Grand Junction component includes bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements in addition to I-70 Business Loop complete streets improvements. The Glenwood Springs component redevelops the current park-n- ride into a transit center where I-70 and SH82 intersect, and also creates a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian underpass at 27th St. and SH82. The Rifle component expands and relocates the Rifle Park-n-Ride which is currently exceeding capacity. $24,248,940

Project Description: The project will fund the construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the span of the Rio Grande River channel in the Adams State University (ASU) neighborhood in Alamosa. $4,777,640

Project Description: This project has three distinct components related to reconnecting the West Side of the City of Pueblo to downtown. In the first component, Spaulding/Sun Mountain Blvd. will be extended from 24th Street to 31st Street and two roundabouts will be constructed where Spaulding intersects 27th Street and 31st Street. The second component will rehabilitate 70 West Side bus stops to comply with ADA standards. The third component consists of planning and design for a 24th Street bridge and Downtown Corridor. $16,834,725

CONNECTICUT

Project Description: This project will fund design and construction of two connected trails in the municipalities of Plainville and New Britain. The first trail will fill the last major gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail (FCHT). The second trail will connect the FCHT to the CTfastrak trail in New Britain. $16,366,554

Project Description: This project will fund construction of Phase II of the City of Waterbury's section of the Naugatuck River Greenway Trail (approximately 2.3 miles); West Main Street Renovation and Streetscaping Improvements; and the addition of electrical vehicle charging stations at the Downtown Waterbury Train Station. $23,100,000

Project Description: This planning project will support design and engineering of a Complete Street on approximately 1.1 miles of the West Main Street corridor in Stamford that will improve safety at nine dangerous intersections, by adding more visible crosswalks and shorter crossing distances. The planning project also includes adding sidewalks, bus boarding islands, and separated bike lanes where feasible (or shared-use of a travel lane). $2,100,000

DELAWARE

Project Description: This planning project will accelerate plans to improve connectivity and quality of life for underserved communities on Delaware Route 9 by identifying priority projects that should be fast-tracked to final design. $6 million





DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Project Description: The project in the District’s Ward 8 will construct a 10-foot-wide walking and biking trail of approximately 3.8 miles starting at the South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling Avenue SE intersection and ending at the Oxon Hill Farm Trail along DC Village Lane. The trail will extend the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail network into the southernmost areas of the District. $10 million

FLORIDA

Project Description: This project in Downtown Clearwater will replace the existing Park Street Terminal with a new, more energy-efficient facility that includes approximately 17 bus bays, two electric bus charging stations and capacity for future charging stations, access for future light rail on South East Avenue, ticketing and restroom facilities, and a drop off area for ride hailing/sharing. $20 million

Project Description: The project will construct a new Berth 301 at the Port Redwing facility in Tampa, which will connect Berths 300 and 302 with a 1,025-foot dock. The facility will have a 3,000- linear-foot berth capable of simultaneously docking three of the largest dry bulk/multi-purpose cargo vessels that can navigate the newly expanded Big Bend Channel. $12,600,000

Project Description: The Project consists of two elements: (1) Expanded Intermodal Rail Capacity, and (2) Cargo Gate Optimization in Miami-Dade County. The rail capacity component constructs two new rail tracks approximately 3,200 feet long, acquires three new electric-rubber-tired cranes, reconstructs apron areas on all sides of the track, installs LED lights, and reconstructs the stormwater drainage system to address sea level rise. The cargo gate optimization project will include roadway realignments to and from cargo gates, rehabilitation of the stormwater management system to address sea level rise, cargo gate canopies, staging areas for trucks, direct access to rail yard gates, and gate technology upgrades. $16 million

Project Description: This project will fund the final design and construction of supplemental safety measures at targeted locations along 195 miles of the shared-use Florida East Coast Railway/Brightline railway corridor. These include fencing and landscaping improvements, delineators and roadway striping, rail dynamic envelopes (RDE), crisis support signs, and "Do Not Stop on Tracks" signs. $24,934,138

Project Description: The project includes a citywide deployment of innovative transportation technologies such as smart parking, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, electric vehicle charging stations, and other transportation improvements. Improvements include six mid-block rectangular rapid-flashing beacons in high pedestrian traffic areas, automatic pedestrian and bicycle detection, pedestrian walk time extension for low mobility pedestrians, smart lighting sensors at three mid-block crossings and audible pedestrian countdown signals at approximately 23 locations. $12,263,159

GEORGIA

Project Description: The project will make complete street improvements along North Avenue from Downtown Athens, at the intersection of North Avenue and Willow Street, to just north of SR-10 at the intersection of Freeman Drive/Collins Industrial Boulevard. Ten bus stops along the corridor will be upgraded to accommodate sidewalks and transit stops. Throughout the corridor, traffic signals will be upgraded with pedestrian signals, and lighting and wayfinding will be installed. The road will be resurfaced with drainage improvements, and a shared use path will be constructed. $24,970,000

Project Description: This project will rehabilitate the above-ground portions of the Five Points MARTA station in Atlanta by removing the aged station canopy, improving the bus bays, and revitalizing the station plaza/public space. The project will complement other investments, including Phase 1 to make below-ground station improvements and Phase 3 to make transit-oriented improvements. $25 million

HAWAII

Project Description: The project will construct the Waiale Road Extension, which extends Waiale Road from East Waiko Road southward to Honoapiilani Highway on Maui. The approximately 8,600 foot extension will include multimodal improvements that will have two travel lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, grass swales, and a shared-use path. $25 million

Project Description: The project will improve approximately 3.3 miles of Poipu Road, from Koloa Town to the Poipu resort district of Kauai. The project includes three roundabouts, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, bus stops, landscaped medians, resurfaced roadway, and drainage improvements. $24,837,010





IDAHO

Project Description: This planning project will design local and regional connections to benefit residents in the North Nampa Neighborhood. These improvements include sidewalk network expansion and modernization, shared use path construction, pedestrian pathway extension, a new pedestrian bridge, the replacement of an existing vehicular and pedestrian bridge, the modernization of two railroad underpasses, and the study of new transit services. $5 million

Project Description: This project will construct transit, pedestrian, and bicycle facilities along a six and one-half mile section of State Street/SH 44 from downtown Boise to Bogart Lane. This project will include accessible bus stops, on-route charging, real-time bus arrival displays, ticketing machines, lighting, a multi-use path, wheelchair ramps and access, and bicycle and additional street crossings. $8,457,000

Project Description: This planning project will plan and design twelve multimodal transportation projects in the Ada County Highway District. The total length of the twelve projects is over 10.5 miles and includes filling in sidewalk gaps, signalizing crossings, implementing ADA accessible pedestrian ramps and signals, building multi-use paths and designated bike facilities, upgrading transit bus stops, and evaluating green stormwater infrastructure to prevent runoff from entering the Boise River. $5 million

Project Description: The project will improve transit-oriented infrastructure at four intersections with ID-75 in the Wood River Valley Mobility Corridor: Ohio Gulch Road, East Fork Road, South Broadway Run, and Elkhorn Road. The improvements include bus pullouts, bus stops, passenger shelters, a park-n-ride, sidewalks, shared-use pathways, and shared-path tunnels/underpasses. $12,424,000

ILLINOIS

Project Description: This project will reconstruct existing bus transfer and rail station facilities into a cohesive intermodal transit facility with three main components for the Pace Suburban Bus Division of the ATA. The first component will reconfigure the existing bus facility to provide better access to the Metra station, construct 14 new bus bays for fixed routes and 4 layover bus bays, create a paratransit vehicle boarding area, and add a dedicated lane for riders disembarking. The second component will make Metra station improvements, including modernizing amenities and demolishing the existing elevated platform and replacing it with a heated platform. The platform will also be extended by approximately 36 feet to allow all doors to open. The third component includes parking and site improvements to replace the two existing lots with one 226-space lot, including more ADA parking and access. $20 million

Project Description: The project includes streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th Street, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th Street, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th Avenue in East Moline. A new road and streetscape will also extend from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue. $23,716,189

Project Description: The project will fund the construction of a multiuse path on an abandoned elevated rail right-of- way in the historically burdened Chicago neighborhood of Englewood, parallel to West 59th Street between South Lowe Avenue and South Hoyne Avenue. $20 million

Project Description: The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North Grand Avenue over the Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland rail lines in Springfield. $19,800,000

INDIANA

Project Description: The project will reconfigure approximately 1.3 miles of Ridge Road traffic lanes from five lanes to three, add a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the south side of the street, plant more than 250 trees, and install amenities including landscaping, gateway and wayfinding signage, and pedestrian seating in Munster. $17,143,320

Project Description: This planning project will fund preliminary engineering activities for the mitigation of the physical transportation barrier in Southeast South Bend caused by freeway ramps from Indiana State Road 23 and the St. Joseph River. The planning covers thirteen project components that will create a network of interconnected multimodal streets. $2,400,000





IOWA

Project Description: This planning project includes pre-construction planning for the Isett Avenue/Cypress Street Corridor in Muscatine. Potential improvements to the corridor could include four-to-three-lane conversion, three new roundabouts, bridge repair and raising, addition of sidewalks, extension of a multi-use trail, improved stormwater management, sanitary sewer and water main replacement, and landscaping. $2,002,000

Project Description: The project will make complete streets improvements on approximately 2.7 miles of La Porte Road in Waterloo. It adds sidewalks, bicycle trails, lighting, transit benches and platforms, and a bus shelter to the corridor. It will also eliminate certain travel lanes, create a separated bicycle and pedestrian path, and add turn lanes in select locations throughout the corridor. $20,500,000

Project Description: This planning project will design and engineer a vehicular/pedestrian overpass at the 14th Street railroad grade, with complete street enhancements for an approximately 3,044-foot section of the 16th Street corridor and an approximately 2,880-foot section of the Elm Street corridor, that will include a new pedestrian/bike shared-use path in Dubuque. $2,280,000

KANSAS

Project Description: This project will replace 7 bridges over the Old Smoky Hill River, construct approximately 3.4 miles of multi-use accessible trails, improve 7 pedestrian crossings, improve 3 railroad-pedestrian crossings, and install trail lighting in Salina. In addition, the project will construct a new, multi-modal hub, three pedestrian bridges, 2 new electric vehicle charging stations, a pedestrian underpass, a pedestrian boardwalk, and 5 new recreational boat launches. $22,112,620

Project Description: The project will construct approximately 40-miles of the Flint Hills Trail in Kansas, nearly completing this 118-mile linear park "rail-trail". The project includes drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences, gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage. $24,821,705

KENTUCKY

Project Description: This planning project will advance three specific Complete Streets projects in Louisville: The first component will create a unified vision for premium transit on Route 23, the corridor’s main line, through public engagement; identification of locations for transfers, BRT connections, and ITS needs; and a disadvantaged workforce plan. The second component will create the shovel-ready plans for approximately 5.5 miles of Complete Street improvements on Broadway. The third component will complete preliminary and final design for bus station and bus rapid transit infrastructure on Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road. $5 million

Project Description: This project will transform 9th Street from a six-lane thoroughfare into a Complete Street with a large pedestrian zone, with bicycle facilities and bus lanes, green infrastructure, and appealing public spaces in Louisville. The project will also convert one-way traffic to two- way on Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Chestnut Street/River Park Drive. $15,584,000

LOUISIANA

Project Description: This project will acquire right-of-way, design, and construct the Baton Rouge Train Station and Gonzales Train Station along the planned Baton Rouge-New Orleans (BR-NO) Inter-City Rail Service in Gonzales. The project also includes the construction of ADA accessible platforms and stations and the supporting infrastructure. $20 million

Project Description: This project will rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street in Natchitoches. This will include rehabilitation of roads, drainage and new pavement, new and widened sidewalks, walking paths, and dedicated bike and pedestrian lanes. $17,253,272

Project Description: This project will replace a gravel roadway to the Pointe-a-la-Hache ferry facility with hard surface roadway, will add a new southbound left turn lane on Highway 23, and will add northbound deceleration turn lane and acceleration lane. The project in Plaquemines Parish also includes a parking area to help accommodate commuters. $1,099,455

Project Description: This project will fund construction of roadway and intersection improvements on the approximately 1.6-mile health care corridor at the nexus of I-49 and I-20 in Shreveport. The project includes reconstructing roadways and transit bus pull-outs, implementing bus rapid transit with electric bus technology and making improvements to traffic signals, emergency vehicle preemption signaling, street lights, and ADA accessibility. It also provides improvements for alternative transportation methods including a pedestrian bridge and protected bicycle lanes. $22,164,000

Project Description: The project will replace the existing dilapidated Valentine Pontoon Bridge over Bayou Lafourche on State Highways 1 and 308 between Lockport and Larose with a modernized pontoon bridge in Lafourche Parish. $2,626,679

MAINE

Project Description: The project will complete improvements to streets on Cottage Street (Route 202), William Oscar Emery Drive, Main Street (Route 109), Washington Street, and School Street in Downtown Sanford. This includes constructing and/or replacing streets, sidewalks, crosswalks with ADA-compliant upgrades, traffic calming effects, roadway features that improve walkability and bikeability, modern underground utility ducts, energy efficient streetlights, adequate parking spaces for electric vehicles, stormwater improvements, and trail connections. It will also construct a park and ride facility on Emerson Street. $25 million

Project Description: The project will replace Maine's busiest diamond interchange at I-95 and Hogan Road in Bangor with a safer and modern Diverging Diamond Interchange. $24,610,298

MARYLAND

Project Description: The project will fund construction of multi-modal transit station access improvements for Baltimore Penn Station including dedicated bus lanes on Charles Street, curb extensions at approximately 10 bus stops on Charles and St. Paul Streets, and curbside management investments adjacent to the station. Bicycle and pedestrian connectivity investments include access improvements to the Jones Falls Trail, traffic signal adjustments and crosswalk improvements on Charles and St. Paul Streets, replacement of bridge railings, installation of interactive kiosks, public plaza improvements, and a secure bicycle parking facility. $6 million

Project Description: The project will construct multimodal transit station improvements for New Carrollton Station in Prince George’s County. The project includes a new Train Hall for the existing MARC, Metrorail, and Amtrak service, incorporating connections to Metrobus, TheBus, and Greyhound bus services and the future Maryland Purple Line light rail. It will also make new sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, signalization, and traffic calming improvements on Garden City Drive to access the station, and improve the Train Hall plaza space to be more welcoming to users. $20,500,000





MASSACHUSETTS

Project Description: This project will provide design and construction services for center-running bus lanes, enhanced bus stops, a bi-directional separated bike lane, and sidewalk improvements on the Lynnway (MA Route 1A) between the General Edwards Bridge and Broad Street. $20,250,000

Project Description: This project will reconstruct and upgrade three corridors in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, including an approximately 0.88-mile section of Melnea Cass Boulevard; an approximately 0.46-mile section of Malcolm X Boulevard; and an approximately 1.28-mile section of Warren Street. The project will construct dedicated bus corridors, including a center running dedicated bus lane, new sidewalks, bus shelters, separated bicycle facilities, intersection improvements, green infrastructure, stormwater improvements, and resiliency features. $20 million





MICHIGAN

Project Description: This project will reconstruct approximately 1.9-miles of US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to create a multimodal corridor in Downtown and Corktown Detroit. The construction will include installation of new dedicated transit and connected autonomous vehicle lanes along US-12 between I-96 and M-1. The project will also replace old brick road pavers with new ones. $25 million

Project Description: This planning grant will redesign the Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network to be more walkable based upon a complete streets design, including converting Kalamazoo Avenue from a one-way street to a two-way street. $5,974,694

Project Description: This planning project will develop a Service Development Plan to consider new train services through fifteen counties between southeast Michigan and northern lower Michigan. $1,300,000

Project Description: This project will make multimodal improvements on critical routes to essential services, including reconstructing 3 Mile Road with a non-motorized path, reconstructing the Shunk Road corridor, redesigning and reconstructing the Casino Road loop, among other improvements for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. $19,781,404

MINNESOTA

Project Description: The project will construct a transit facility for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa using a design that includes parallel parking to maximize the use of the space that will include a bus wash, a mechanics work bay with a lift, and solar power generation system. $9,514,984

Project Description: The project will build a multi-span bridge on 6th Street to connect the street and trail across the Zumbro River in Rochester. The scope includes: (1) construction of an approximately 150- linear-foot, multi-span bridge, (2) building the approaches on 6th Street SW and 6th Street SE, (3) connecting 6th Street SE to the Zumbro South Trail for improved river access, (4) development of a new trail along the west bank of the Zumbro River, and (5) safety improvements at three key intersections. $19,900,000

Project Description: This project will reconstruct State Highway 197 with concrete, construct three roundabouts, and create an urbanized cross section with trails and lighting on both sides of the roadway. The project will also reconstruct two city roadways on Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive and add new sidewalk connections and two compact roundabouts. $18 million

Project Description: The project will construct turn lanes, bus only lanes, remove a lane, provide ADA upgrades (pedestrian ramps and APS push button stations), and pave new surface along the Lake Street corridor in Minneapolis. $12 million

Project Description: The project will reconstruct a segment of Highway 55 by adding two new in-line bus platforms, constructing one mile of new multi-use path, adding a new at-grade trail railroad crossing, a new pedestrian refuge on Highway 55, and a new roundabout at South Shore Drive and 10th Avenue North in Plymouth. It will also realign County Road 73, construct a bicycle station and e-bike/e-scooter charging area at Station 73, and make stormwater improvements. $15 million

Project Description: The project will reconstruct an approximately two-mile-long section of West Superior Street in Lincoln Park to include an integrated multimodal corridor, electric vehicle charging stations, green infrastructure, and above-ground streetscapes in Duluth. The complete reconstruction will include replacing all underground utilities (water, sewer, stormwater) and adding fiber optics for a future broadband corridor. $24,999,160

MISSISSIPPI

Project Description: The project has three components: construction of a train station, development of a stormwater park to capture and absorb excessive stormwater and flooding, and “complete streets” redevelopment that will include bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting, broadband infrastructure, and stormwater management along Main Street in Yazoo City. $12,641,440

Project Description: This planning project involves planning and engineering for a highway overpass in Tupelo at Eason Boulevard and Kansas City Southern Crossing; move the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Switching Operations away from the intersection at Main Street and Gloster Street; and develop two separate Quiet Zones along the BNSF Line. $1,452,292

Project Description: This planning project will fund the planning phase activities for an expansion of the existing 44- mile Tanglefoot Trail by an additional approximately 20 miles north from New Albany to Ripley. The extension, a rail- with-trail in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and about 20 miles east of Tupelo, MS, would run next to the rail line and Highway 15, and pass through the Town of Blue Mountain, home of Blue Mountain College. $1,400,000

MISSOURI

Project Description: This planning project will fund planning activities for an east-west high- capacity transit corridor from Village West in Wyandotte County, Kansas through downtown Kansas City, Missouri to Independence, Missouri. The project will complete project development and environmental documentation for zero-emission transportation elements, and advance engineering design for one or more high-capacity transit routes. $5,600,000

Project Description: The project will create an approximate 1.7-mile multimodal corridor along the pre-existing Noland Road in Independence. It includes adding dedicated north and south bound bike lanes, replacement of more than three miles of derelict sidewalks to be ADA compliant, push button pedestrian signals, and transit stop improvements. $10,160,000

Project Description: This planning project for Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will build on ongoing work to relieve congestion and safely connect residents in underserved neighborhoods to jobs and services via the South Main Street corridor, a common route to downtown Maryville. The Phase II planning project, which will analyze crash data includes reviewing existing traffic conditions, lane configurations, signal spacing and timings, traffic control devices, crash patterns and availability of sidewalks and bike routes along the corridor. $5,925,780

Project Description: The project will rebuild approximately 2 miles of existing streets with curb, gutter, storm drainage, and sidewalks, add approximately 2.3 miles of sidewalk along existing streets, and add approximately 2.5 miles of trail along US-69 in Excelsior City. The project also includes nine intersections improvements, with signal modifications, round-abouts or pedestrian overpasses. $21,500,000

Project Description: This planning project includes a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, NEPA analysis, and conceptual design for US 71, from 85th Street north to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kansas City. $5,000,000





MONTANA

Project Description: The project will fund reconstruction of approximately 1.3 miles of roadway, approximately 1.7 miles of new sidewalks, and nearly one mile of buffered multi-use pathways, numerous intersections, parking and ADA access improvements in the downtown region of Columbia Falls. $10,021,688

Project Description: This planning project will fund a Corridor Planning Study to evaluate BIA Route 6 on Rocky Boy’s Reservation for the Chippewa Cree Tribe. $2,186,233

Project Description: The project will reconstruct and pave Dublin Gulch and North Reservoir Roads in their entirety in Lake County as well as approximately 1.3 miles of Lower Moise Valley Road. $12,941,413

Project Description: The project will reconstruct approximately 3.1 miles of existing gravel road on the Rosebud Cut-Across for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe to include a two-lane paved route with two foot shoulders, geometric improvements, safety enhancements, improved signage, and a separated multimodal pedestrian and bicycle pathway. $15,867,114

NEBRASKA

Project Description: This project will build pedestrian safety infrastructure for the City of York, including a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 that divides the city, pedestrian trails for access to essential destinations, and safe cross- walks for schools. $15,625,000

Project Description: This project will complete the planning and construction of the Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center. The new center will include approximately 18 bus bays, protected passenger boarding, better lighting, covered walkways, a waiting room, administrative offices, and safety offices. $23,665,721

NEVADA

Project Description: This project will complete the planning, environmental studies, engineering design and construction for the Victory Project in Fernley which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50. Specifically, the project will fund the Nevada Pacific Parkway roadway and bridge component, including a new switch off the Union Pacific mainline railroad (Segment la) and the segment of lead rail from that new switch to the point of connection of the first switch (Segment lb) of three that will create a rail switching yard. $25,000,000

Project Description: The Las Vegas project includes the installation of a protected two-way cycle track (east of Eastern Avenue), sidewalk widening and obstruction removal to meet or exceed ADA accessibility guidelines, upgraded lighting, bus stop improvements and amenities, the addition of significant landscaping and street trees, prediction technologies for cyclists and pedestrians near intersections, and a corridor-wide speed limit reduction. $23,900,000

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Project Description: The project will include the rehabilitation of roads, sidewalks and municipal parking areas, coupled with the installation of a snow-melt system in Downtown Berlin. This project includes an improved pedestrian crosswalk with bump-out curbs, high-visibility crosswalk markings, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and new street trees. $19,534,391

NEW JERSEY

Project Description: This planning grant will examine, identify and assess the feasibility of construction of a ferry terminal and incorporation of a ferry service from Elizabeth, NJ to Manhattan. The study will explore viable service locations at the municipality’s waterfront, required infrastructure and supportive services, as well as include alternatives to promote energy efficiency and effectiveness. $5,000,000

Project Description: This project will construct the elevation of one of Atlantic City's main evacuation routes for vehicles and pedestrians, provide upgrades to drainage systems along the route, and relocate associated utilities. $20,000,000





NEW MEXICO

Project Description: The project will construct an approximately one-mile long urban trail through the heart of Downtown Albuquerque. $11,466,938

Project Description: The planning project will support planning and design costs for a proposed new bridge at Boyd Drive and Radio Boulevard just south of the city center, crossing the Carlsbad Irrigation Canal and the Dark Canyon regional drainage. $1,100,008

NEW YORK

Project Description: This project will develop and construct the Southern Tier Regional Transit Hub, a transit facility comprised of a combined transit hub and bus storage facility that will be operated by the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and Seneca Transit System (STS). $7,625,000

Project Description: This planning project will provide comprehensive roadway infrastructure planning and design services, for the Shinnecock Indian Nation’s existing roads, using the Complete Streets approach. Grant funding will also be used to update the Nation’s Long-Range Transportation Plan. $1,146,755

Project Description: The project will replace two aging bridges and make bike/pedestrian improvements with the installation of multi-use lanes along North Genesee Street and turn lanes to promote traffic calming. $18,200,000

Project Description: This planning project will enable a major expansion of the NYC greenway network, with a focus on underdeveloped greenway sections. The project will result in an Early Action corridor plan, Future Action corridor plans, and a greenways vision plan. $7,250,000

Project Description: The project will improve an approximate 2.5-mile corridor of Main Street into a multimodal complete streets in Buffalo. $25,000,000

NORTH CAROLINA

Project Description: The project will construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. The project will construct four dedicated rail sidings. The project will also pave approximately 9.7 acres around the rail siding, deploy three specialized and dedicated reach stackers to unload/load rail cars, and includes a secured area near the US Customs and Border Protection required Radiation Portals, and technology system enhancements. $18,054,000

Project Description: The project will reconstruct approximately 28 bridges across six rural, western North Carolina counties. $10,731,645

Project Description: This planning project will fund the engineering and design of an approximately 3.6-mile multi- use path on Weeksville Road (NC 344) and add sidewalks/paths on key local connectors to the NC 344 corridor in Elizabeth City. The WRAC Plan will advance the project elements to a near-construction ready state. $2,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will fund the planning of mobility hubs in seven communities along the passenger rail S-Line in Wake Forest. The planning activities include feasibility and site assessments for all the partner communities, NEPA compliance, and preliminary engineering for four of the seven communities. $3,400,000

Project Description: The project will construct an approximately 1.2-mile extension on the Long Branch Trail along the NCDOT Rail corridor from Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to 25th Street in Winston-Salem. $6,000,000

Project Description: This project will transform the Charlotte Road and Main Street Corridor into a Complete Street from Maple Street in Rutherfordton to Oakland Road in Spindale. The project is approximately 2.5 miles long and includes road improvements and various bicycle, pedestrian, and transit improvements. $20,040,000

NORTH DAKOTA

Project Description: The project will construct several highway safety projects on two Native American Reservations in the state of North Dakota, the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and the Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara (MHA) Nation. Improvements in this project include the installation of roundabouts, turn lanes, lighting, and rumble strips to improve safety on these two Reservations. $19,500,000

Project Description: The project will resurface approximately 4.5 miles of BIA Route 3 between the cities of Fort Yates, North Dakota and Kenel, South Dakota for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. This includes the installation of edge-line rumble strips, shoulder slopes, and signing improvements. $2,271,885

Project Description: This planning project will plan a two-state river crossing to raise the crossing out of the 100- year floodplain and connect it to the regional trail systems in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN. $1,500,000





OHIO

Project Description: The project in Cincinnati will connect the West End, Queensgate, and Lower Price Hill neighborhoods with street safety improvements, approximately 36 enhanced intersections, new bicycle facilities, and pedestrian amenities on three corridor segments totaling approximately 3.5 linear miles. Linn Street will be restored to a ‘great street,’ complete with bike and pedestrian enhancements to mitigate the impact of connections that were severed by the construction of Interstate 75 over Queensgate rail yard lines. $20,000,000

Project Description: This project will fund the planning of an intermodal transportation corridor that will connect Marietta College and Harmar Village to downtown Marietta and surrounding areas. This renovated corridor will provide for improved car, bus, bicycle and pedestrian traffic facilities and include accommodations for those with disabilities. $1,030,596

Project Description: The project will replace approximately 5 existing intersections with roundabouts along US6 and Rye Beach Road. The project will also install part of the Sandusky Bay Pathway and a multi-use path along US6 and Rye Beach Road. $24,450,000

Project Description: This project will reconstruct the downtown Mansfield Streetscape from First Street to Fifth Street. It will include updated LED street lighting, new curbs and ADA compliant curb ramps, concrete sidewalks, brick pavers, delineated crosswalks, and lighted plazas with seating. It will also rejoin Central Park via a mid-block crossing, reestablish two-way traffic to support local business, and provide on-street parking. In addition, aging water and sewer infrastructure will be replaced. $7,384,442

OKLAHOMA

Project Description: This project will fund construction for interior and housing roads and walkways within the Thlopthlocco Tribal Town Headquarters and Service Centers. $4,018,179

Project Description: The project will reconstruct approximately 1 mile of W. 51st Street, including a connection under US-75. The project will include sidewalk along the entire length, a new pedestrian bridge over the TSU Railroad, and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail. The project will also include construction of two bridges on US-75 and two US-75 ramp bridges over W. 51st Street. $10,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will develop a long-range regional transportation plan that prioritizes multimodal transportation and transit projects in western Oklahoma. $1,500,000

Project Description: This project will construct a multi-use path, a new reinforced concrete box culvert, build sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and build a trail underpass crossing of US- 69 in Wagoner. $7,000,000

Project Description: This project will facilitate grade separation from SH-37 and a BNSF freight rail crossing, as well as support construction of multimodal bridge and multiuse paths. $10,000,000

Project Description: The project will provide a multimodal trail system that separates bicycles and pedestrians from motorized traffic along the east and west banks of the Arkansas River. The project will complete sidewalk gaps and improve signals at intersections. $16,200,000

OREGON

Project Description: This planning project will design wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes, new bus stops, and signal and intersection improvements along SW Hall Boulevard and SW Watson Street between SW Crescent Street and SW 5th Street in Beaverton. The project will create a corridor master plan, prepare preliminary construction plans for a future first phase project, and refine the project's implementation strategy. $2,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will replace the existing 96 year-old Burnside Bridge with a new seismically resilient bridge, including wider, safer bike and pedestrian facilities separated from vehicular traffic, and upgraded ADA compliant sidewalk routes to light rail transit in Multnomah County. $5,000,000

Project Description: This project will fund construction for the McGilchrist Complete Street Project in Salem, which will make improvements on approximately 8,500 feet of roadway. The project will add cycle tracks, sidewalks, and turn lanes. It will also reconstruct existing travel lanes, build Green Stormwater Infrastructure, add two creek crossings, an improved railroad crossing, a new traffic signal and traffic signal reconstruction, and street lighting. $13,229,320

PENNSYLVANIA

Project Description: The project will fund construction activities associated with improvements to the public right- of-way in the Hill District in Pittsburgh. Improvements will include the reconstruction of intersections, street corridors, and city steps and will include the installation of traffic calming measures, sidewalks, and green infrastructure. $11,320,000

Project Description: This project will make improvements along seven high-crash corridors totaling approximately five miles in Philadelphia. Proposed improvements include traffic safety treatments, signal modernization, ADA accessibility improvements, and various roadway upgrades. $25,000,000

RHODE ISLAND

Project Description: This planning project will support advanced engineering, National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) approvals, permitting, continued community engagement, an economic development analysis, and a benefit- cost analysis for the Providence Riverwalk Resilience Project. $7,800,000

Project Description: This project will fund charging infrastructure, facility upgrades, and the procurement of approximately 25 battery-electric buses which will enable all Newport-based transit services to be electric. $22,370,800





SOUTH CAROLINA

Project Description: The project will fund construction for Greenville Transit Authority's (Greenlink) bus stop infrastructure that will include shelter, push button lighting, and benches at a total of approximately 336 bus stops. $5,845,300

Project Description: This planning project will fund planning and pre-construction activities such as design engineering, permitting, environmental remediation of contaminated soil, National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) review, equity-focused community engagement, and project management for an approximate 2-mile shared pathway that will create new linkages to metro area's transit system in Charleston. $7,000,000

SOUTH DAKOTA

Project Description: This project will fund the regrading and reconstruction of approximately nine miles of US 12 in South Dakota between Morristown and Watauga. The project will widen the roadway to include six-foot-wide shoulders, replace a deteriorating bridge over Hay Creek, replace three large pipe culverts, and replace approximately 19 miles of right-of-way fencing. $21,400,364





TENNESSEE

Project Description: The project will narrow the roadway from 4 to 3 lanes, add sidewalks, multiuse path, landscaping, lighting, signage on SR343/ S Cumberland Street; as well as updating approximately 13 traffic signals through ITS Traffic Signal Coordination in Morristown. $23,430,325

Project Description: This project will replace the Wilcox Boulevard bridge in Chattanooga, and will construct a 12.5-foot multi-use path on the southern edge of the project in Chattanooga. $25,000,000

Project Description: This project will re-engineer the intersection of U.S. Highway 127 in Dunlap, redesign right-of-way to include bicycle lanes and ADA-compliant pathways as well as vehicle lanes, stormwater runoff management, new curb and curb cuts, new network of pedestrian walks, crossing points, pedestrian bridges and amenities, ITS infrastructure, and wireless broadband throughout the corridor. $14,641,311

TEXAS

Project Description: The project will convert an abandoned railyard into a modern cargo storage and staging area for the Port of Port Arthur Navigation District. The project includes an approximate 25.5 acres of site stabilization and related lighting, fencing, fiber optic, stormwater management, relocation of utilities underground, and reconditioning of a two-story structure to mitigate flood risks. $13,600,000

Project Description: The project will deliver approximately 2.8 miles of multimodal improvements and connect two planned community-led projects at the north and south ends, creating one continuous corridor in Houston. $20,960,000

Project Description: This project will complete two trails totaling approximately 50 miles, including approximately eight bridges, landscaping and trail amenities on the Northeast Texas Trail (NETT) and the Paso del Norte Trail (PDN) in the El Paso area. $25,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will fund the redesign and preliminary engineering of the Commerce Street Corridor in Harlingen. The project will evaluate corridor transportation needs, establish a community-supported vision for the corridor, and develop a preferred design concept and associated preliminary engineering. $5,020,730

Project Description: The project will construct over 30 miles of sidewalk in the half-mile radius of DART’s 8th & Corinth, Morrell, Illinois, and Kiest Stations. It will also extend the Cedar Crest Trail approximately 1.5 miles, and improve transit accommodations with upgrades and safety features at nearby bus stops on DART route 217 and Blue Line light rail stations including Kiest, VA Medical Center, and Morrell Stations. $25,000,000

Project Description: This project will fund design and construction of pedestrian and related site improvements on City of El Paso-owned property, the Ysleta Port of Entry. $12,000,000

UTAH

Project Description: This planning project will fund a market assessment and business case analysis for a multi- modal logistics center and related infrastructure needs in southern Utah. $445,000

Project Description: This project will add 12-foot, side-running, dedicated bus lanes in both directions of State Route 224 between Kimball Junction and Park City, add two new BRT stations, upgrade three exiting stations, procure five electric transit vehicles/charging equipment, and make operational and ITS upgrades at corridor intersections. $25,000,000

VERMONT

Project Description: This project will make multimodal improvements including approximately 1,000 feet of new road and sidewalk in St. Albans, reconstruction of approximately 6,475 feet of roadway, reconstruction of approximately 7,050 feet of sidewalk, improvements at six intersections, replacement of a failing bridge, installation of crosswalks, bicycle markings, pedestrian traffic signal controls, pedestrian-scale lighting, and other safety improvements. $7,724,624

Project Description: This planning project will develop a comprehensive plan for transit-oriented development for 12 communities across a five-county region in Northwest Vermont. The project will also support plans for improved bus services and/or commuter rail.

Project Description: The project will fund the replacement of the Winooski River Bridge that carries US Routes 2 and 7 over the Winooski River between the cities of Winooski and Burlington, VT. $24,800,000

VIRGINIA

Project Description: This project will replace an existing multimodal bridge structure in Richmond over the CSX Railroad at the City's crossroads with the eastern seaboard interstate highway corridor. $18,400,000

Project Description: The project will fund planning activities in Tappahannock to conduct a multimodal assessment and develop a master plan that will propose projects and cost estimates for future projects. $1,500,000

Project Description: This project will convert the existing four-lane undivided arterial to a two-lane divided road section in Portsmouth with a 16-foot-wide raised median for approximately 1-mile allowing for road integration of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users. $19,300,000

Project Description: The planning project will provide multimodal improvements along the US Route 1 corridor from I-95/Exit 126 to Route 208/Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania County, including traffic operational improvements at three intersections, new bus transit service with connections to the region’s Amtrak station and the county’s main bus transfer station, and sidewalk and streetscape improvements. $3,000,000

Project Description: The project will create a new approximately 2,300-foot-long bicycle-pedestrian bridge that crosses the Potomac River between Long Bridge Park in Arlington, VA and East and West Potomac Parks in Washington, DC. $20,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will provide a guiding document that Albemarle County can use to develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County. $2,007,045

WASHINGTON

Project Description: The project will construct a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over I-5 in Lynnwood, Washington, between the intersections of 196th Street SW (SR 524)/Poplar Way and 33rd Avenue W/Alderwood Mall Boulevard. $25,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will complete the final planning documents required for the reconstruction of approximately 2.1 miles of Airport Road with a wider roadway section, shared use bike path, intersection roundabout and pedestrian sidewalk accessing the Pullman- Moscow Airport. $1,050,000

Project Description: This project will widen Bothell Way NE from Reder Way to 191st St NE to 5 lanes. The project consists of mobility improvements including protected bicycle lanes, sidewalks, transit stop amenities, illumination, signalization, ITS and adaptive signalization for transit prioritization, landscaping, fish habitat enhancement and crossings, and wetland mitigation in Bothell. Other work includes retaining walls, storm drainage, and utility work. $19,000,000

Project Description: This planning project will complete a feasibility study on how to better connect residents from nearby communities to services, jobs and opportunity in Yakima, especially those without access to a personal vehicle. The study will explore route options and local street improvements to connect existing regional bicycle/pedestrian facilities between and within the cities of Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap, including tie-ins to roundabouts on US 97 and the Yakima Greenway Trail. $1,000,000

Project Description: This project will replace the 60-year-old ferry with an electric-battery hybrid ferry that provides service to and from the rural community of Lummi Island. The project also includes adjusting the terminal structures to accommodate the new ferry, installing electrical charging infrastructure and making operational and upland modifications to preserve and enhance the functionality of the ferry system. $25,000,000

Project Description: The project will replace the highway-rail at-grade crossing of Pines Road (State Route 27) and the BNSF Railway tracks with a new Pines Road underpass. The project will replace the signalized intersection of two state highways, Pines Road (SR 27) and Trent Avenue (SR 290), with a multi-lane roundabout, and construct a separated shared use path under the railroad crossing and an adjacent shared use path around the new roundabout intersection. The project will also construct a new trailhead and parking lot facility, equipped with restrooms, electric vehicle charging, and non-motorized access to the adjacent Centennial Trail and Spokane River. $21,689,221

Project Description: This planning project will fund planning studies in Spokane and Seattle, where I-90 interstate highway construction continues to geographically divide neighborhoods with the goal of helping to reconnect these communities through new infrastructure investments. $5,000,000

WEST VIRGINIA

Project Description: The project will make approximately 1.85 miles of Complete Street upgrades to Main Street, Market Street, Chapline Street, Eoff Street, and their cross-streets on 10th Street, the 11th Street Plaza, 12th Street, 14th Street, 17th Street, and South Street in Wheeling. $16,250,254

Project Description: The planning project will design two segments of the Greenbag Road corridor in the Morgantown Monongalia MPO to help make them safer and reduce crashes, while adding additional transit stops. It will also study the feasibility of an off-road pedestrian path parallel to Greenbag Road that would provide safe access to the Decker’s Creek Rail Trail. $4,200,000

WISCONSIN

Project Description: The project will construct a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Sheboygan River in Sheboygan. $5,341,931

Project Description: This project will construct an approximately 4.8-mile walking and biking path along US Highway 8 to link the City of Crandon, Wisconsin, the Forest County Potawatomi Community (FCPC) Stone Lake reservation lands, and the Otter Springs Recreation Area. The project will also construct an approximate 0.56-mile pathway within the FCPC Government complex, as well as an approximate 1.64-mile formal ATV-only trail. $9,531,340

Project Description: The project will replace an existing two-lane structure over Springbrook Creek with a new four- lane structure with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on both sides of the structure. The project will reconstruct and upgrade parts of Willowbrook Road, and reconstruct parts of Colley Road from Willowbrook Road to Gateway Boulevard by creating multilane roundabouts at three intersections and making railroad crossing improvements. $13,476,269

Project Description: The project will complete the engineering, design, and construction of the Oneida Transit bus garage for the Oneida Nation. $2,952,050

WYOMING