Biden Signs Legislation That Finally Releases Infrastructure Law Funding

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Mar 15, 2022
infrastructure road bridge construction
Congress passes spending bill that releases funding for infrastructure law for fiscal year 2022.
Getty Images

Though the $1 trillion infrastructure law was signed November 15, the bulk of the money had been locked up awaiting congressional approval of a 2022 fiscal year spending bill.

That changed last week when the House and Senate finally passed an appropriations bill for the remainder of the fiscal year. The move ends five months of passing last-minute, stop-gap measures to keep the federal government from shutting down.

A continuing resolution to keep the government funded was set to expire today, and President Joe Biden signed the new spending legislation this afternoon.

The appropriations bill releases a 43% increase in funding over 2021 for federal highway programs through September 30, for a total of $69.4 billion, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

Public transportation programs will get a 61% increase for a total of $20.4 billion this year.

Airport construction projects will also benefit, with a 137% increase for capital improvements, for a total of $8.9 billion for 2022.

In all, the legislation totals $1.5 trillion and includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Various construction industry organizations urged Congress to pass the legislation for the full fiscal year. The coalition of 67 public and private-sector members sent a letter to House and Senate leaders back in January calling on them to provide full fiscal year funding so state and local governments could access the funding in the new infrastructure law. 

“Now that IIJA has been funded, public works departments throughout America can finally get to work repairing, upgrading or replacing aging highways, roads, bridges, water and wastewater systems,” said Scott D. Grayson, CEO of the American Public Works Association. 

Infrastructure funding breakdown

The infrastructure law calls for spending $973 billion over the next five years, with $550 billion in new investments, according to the National Association of Counties.

Here is NACo’s breakdown of that additional $550 billion in spending:

  • Roads and bridges: $110 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Energy and power: $73 billion (U.S. Department of Energy)
  • Rail: $66 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Broadband: $65 billion (U.S. Department of Commerce)
  • Water: $55 billion (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
  • Resiliency: $46 billion (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)
  • Transit: $39 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Airports: $25 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Environmental remediation: $21 billion (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
  • Ports and waterways: $17 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Transportation safety: $11 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Western water infrastructure: $8.3 billion (U.S. Department of the Interior; U.S. Department of Agriculture - U.S. Forest Service)
  • Electric vehicle chargers: $7.5 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Electric buses: $7.5 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
  • Reconnecting communities: $1 billion (U.S. Department of Transportation)
Related Stories
zipper merge sign alerts drivers
Better Roads
Utah Becomes the Latest State to Zipper Merge
aerial view I-235 & I-44 interchange Oklahoma City
Better Roads
Oklahoma’s First Four-Level Interchange Completed
I-4 Express lanes in Florida
Better Roads
The I-4 Ultimate: Florida’s Biggest Road Project Now Open
Dallas Fort Worth plans bullet train
Better Roads
Bullet Train Beats Hyperloop for I-30 in Texas
Top Stories
ASV VS-75 skid steer grabbing brush
Skid Steer Loaders
Here’s What to Look for When Buying a New Skid Steer
In this report, we answer the questions you should be asking and give a glimpse of the latest models to help you buy your next skid steer.
JCB excavator
Compact Excavators
2022 Sees Rush of New Compact Excavators
Ford Lightning Pro
Pickups
Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: Made to Be a Work Truck (Video)
Hqdefault 622ba415f4230
The Dirt
Doosan's Dozer Debut: Taking a Leap into New Territory
Engineer looking at an engine design on a computer screen.
Business
Untangling the Supply-Chain Crisis: What are Manufacturers Doing?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All