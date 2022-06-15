Mudslides Close 50 Miles of California Highway (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 15, 2022
mudslide Highway 70 Northern California wheeled loader clears mud debris in Feather River Canyon
Storms in the burn area of last year's Dixie Fire caused a series of mudslides June 12 leading to the closure of 50 miles of State Route 70 in Northern California.
Caltrans District 2

About 50 miles of a state highway in Northern California have been closed due to mudslides covering the road.

The series of slides occurred June 12 on State Route 70 in the Feather River Canyon area between Butte and Plumas counties, according to Caltrans.

The agency says there is no schedule on when the section of SR 70 will reopen. The video below shows a glimpse of the mudslides' aftermath:


The slides were the result of heavy rains June 12 in the burn scar area of the Dixie Fire, which burned for three months last year. It destroyed 960,000 acres, marking the state’s largest single wildfire ever.

The storms June 12 caused multiple slides and debris flows between Jarbo Gap and Greenville Wye in Feather River Canyon. Caltrans has been assessing the damage to the roadway and highway infrastructure, with no estimated time for reopening. Caltrans began clearing the roadway soon after the slides, but its work was hindered as the slides continued.

Plumas County Search and Rescue reported that it had responded to people being stuck between slides near the Rock Creek area. They found those stranded and escorted them to safety.

The mud-covered area is a few miles long, according to SFGate online news site, but the road had to be closed farther out to wider areas where vehicles can turn around. The slides cover an area between Rock Creek Dam and Belden.

The search and rescue agency also responded to another slide that day on nearby State Route 36. About 3 to 4 miles of that highway were blocked and were cleared June 12.

Related Stories
dallas north tollwway aerial shot
Better Roads
Contracts Worth $675M Awarded to Widen Two Congested Texas Freeways
DeSoto Bridge crack
Better Roads
Additional $12.5 Billion Dose of Historic Bridge Funding on the Way
Kansas DOT award-winning U.S. 281 project Russell County
Better Roads
26 Road Projects Win National Awards for Long-Lasting Pavements
northern long eared bat hanging upside down
Better Roads
A Long-Eared Bat Could Hold Up Infrastructure Projects, ARTBA Fears
Top Stories
John Deere’s 30G compact excavator digging a foundation
Compact Excavators
Deere, Wacker Neuson Ink Deal for Compact Excavators in North America
The companies reach an agreement to produce Deere-branded excavators.
Caterpillar excavator scooping dirt
Business
After 97 Years, Caterpillar Relocating Headquarters Out of Illinois
Volvo prototype HX04 hydrogen-powered articulated hauler carries load on dirt road
Technology
Volvo Tests World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Articulated Dump Truck
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 Festival Grounds Lot
Business
Mark Your Calendars! 2023 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set
the dirt episode 75 fuel savings text over one hundred dollar bills
The Dirt
Video: 4 Ways You Can Save on Diesel Fuel When Operating Equipment
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All