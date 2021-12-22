Work Set to Begin on Widening Section of National Freight Highway in Illinois

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Dec 22, 2021
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces I-57 widening
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces the next phase of the I-57 widening December 8 in Benton.
Illinois DOT

Work is expected to begin in January on widening a major freight highway in southern Illinois.

The $67.6 million project will expand 9 miles of Interstate 57 from four to six lanes between state highways 149 and 154. This is the next phase of a $264 million plan to widen I-57 in southern Illinois.

The interstate is part of the National Highway Freight Network. The southern Illinois section handles 40,000 vehicles a day, 14,000 of which are trucks. The widening announcement follows advance construction beginning on another major freight corridor through Illinois. The $1.2 billion I-80 reconstruction project will rebuild 16 miles of the interstate, which leads to the largest inland port in North America.

Governor JB Pritzker called the widening project “the most significant investment in I-57 since its original development.” He said it would improve safety and the reliability of the freight network, create jobs and support regional economic development.

The next widening phase follows the expansion of I-57 by 4.5 miles south of West Frankfort, completed in 2020, and the ongoing widening north for 3.5 miles. The construction is being funded by the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois program enacted in 2019 with a doubling of the state’s gas tax and with federal funds.

The upcoming project will occur near Benton and also includes installing median barrier, resurfacing the existing lanes, updating deficient guardrail, and adding rumble strips, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The bridges over the Big Muddy River will be replaced. The phase is expected to be completed in 2025.

Future phases will eventually widen I-57 to Mt. Vernon, reconstruct the I-57/64 interchange with Illinois 15 and replace three bridges, at an estimated cost of $164 million, also to be paid for by Rebuild Illinois.

"The I-57 corridor is one of the most important in our system, but it's prone to backups and congestion that can spill over into neighboring communities," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Under Gov. Pritzker, we are transforming I-57 to accommodate 21st century transportation, as we are doing throughout Southern Illinois and the entire state."

 

Related Stories
Mary tunnel boring machine
Better Roads
Tunnel Machine “Mary” Arrives for Virginia’s Largest Ever Road Project (Video)
Tropicana avenue interchange project I-15 Las Vegas
Better Roads
Las Vegas Prepares for Major Revamp of City’s Main Gateway (Video)
Embark autonomous truck
Better Roads
Embark Trucks Intros New Autonomous Trucking Lane in Texas
2022 Ford Lightning electric pickup truck
Better Roads
Two States Race to Build First Wireless-Charging Road for Electric Vehicles
Top Stories
Manitou's articulated boom work platform goes electric with the ATJ60E.
Equipment
Manitou’s Tallest Articulated Boom in U.S., the ATJ60E, Goes All Electric
The new boom lift runs on lead-acid batteries, instead of the 42.9-horsepower diesel engine in its ATJ60.
Cat excavator using P224 pulverizer attachment.
Attachments
New Cat attachments give carrier machines multi-dimensional functionality
Mack MD Series truck
Vocational
Test Drive: Mack's Return to Medium-Duty Trucks Doesn't Disappoint
Yanmar SV17 Electric Mini Excavator
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's First Electric Prototype: the SV17e Compact Excavator (Video)
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All