Work Begins on Freeway Outer Loop for Lubbock, Texas

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Nov 17, 2021
Lubbock Loop 88 breaks ground Texas DOT
Construction on the first phases of Segment 3 of the Lubbock Loop 88 have begun.
Texas Department of Transportation

Work has begun on what will eventually become an outer loop around Lubbock, Texas, starting with transforming a two-lane rural road into a six-lane freeway.

The entire seven-phase project, expected to take 20 years to complete, has been in planning for more than 10 years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. On November 8, the department held a groundbreaking on the first two construction phases, covering 4 miles of the planned 36-mile loop.

Phases 3A and 3B are expected to take up to five years to complete at a cost of $155 billion. Sacyr Construction USA of Miami won the construction contract.

The project involves transforming FM 1585 into a freeway with frontage roads, bridges and ramps. The current road handles about 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles a day, and the loop is designed to handle future traffic for the growing city.

Crews will begin work by creating retention ponds at four locations before beginning work on an underground drainage system, according to TxDOT. The DOT plans to keep one lane of traffic open in each direction throughout construction.

Phases 3A and 3B are the first of seven phases along the 12.4-mile Segment 3 of the Loop 88 corridor. Segment 3 extends from U.S. 87 to U.S. 62/82 in Wolfforth and will cost an estimated $600 million.

Phase 3C, which includes the U.S. 87 interchange, is scheduled for construction to begin in 2026.

“We’re excited to finally turn dirt and see the hard work the TxDOT Lubbock District has put into research, public meetings and roadway designs becoming a reality,” said Michael Wittie, TxDOT Lubbock area engineer.

Lubbock Loop 88 will eventually create an outer loop around the west and south areas of Lubbock. Its construction phases are broken down into four segments, with each segment having five different sections. Bid lettings for future phases of Segment 3 are scheduled out until October 2031.

 

Related Stories
Memphis I-40 bridge crack photos
Better Roads
Inspection Failure: New Report Blames ArDOT for I-40 Bridge Closure
malfunction junction reconstruction traffic congestion
Better Roads
Fixing “Malfunction Junction”: Work to Begin on SC’s Biggest Infrastructure Project
Eqw shutterstock 723993466
Better Roads
It Passed!: $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Approved in Late-Night Vote
Shawn Wilson elected AASHTO president
Better Roads
AASHTO Elects First African-American President in Its History
Top Stories
The Toro Dingo TX 1300 helps crews lift heavier loads higher.
Compact equipment
More Power, Reach, Control: New Toro Dingo TX 1300 Mini Skid Steer
The new Toro Dingo stand-on compact utility loader with telescopic arm delivers increased power and reach.
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 14 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
Cat 972 Next Generation medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Pack a Technology Punch
deere construction and ag equipment
Companies
Third Time the Charm? UAW Members to Vote on New Deere Proposal
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All