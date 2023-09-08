To get ready for winter, IronCraft has launched the Snow Cannon attachment for skid steers and tractors.

The snow blowers move heavy, wet snow quickly and efficiently, says the company formerly known as Titan Implement.

The tractor version features a five-blade fan for blowing large amounts of snow, welded augers with high-tensile strength ribbon flighting, a heavy-duty gearbox, replaceable skid shoes and a manual pin-style deflector.

Three models are available for tractors ranging from 15 to 60 horsepower with widths of 54, 68 or 78 inches. They connect to the tractor by three-point hitch and are quick-hitch compatible.

Skid Steer Cannon

IronCraft’s Snow Cannon for skid steers offers a 14-inch auger and single-stage hydraulic blower.

Other features include an electric-controlled gear-drive chute and deflector that rotates 180 degrees.

The company offers five models for loaders with hydraulic flows of 15 to 25 gallons per minute. Five widths are available: 60, 66, 72, 78 or 84 inches.

As with the tractor version, skid shoes are replaceable.

A chute actuator is optional.