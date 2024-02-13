Develon Launches HB-Series Breakers for Excavators

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Feb 13, 2024
Develon HB-series breakers
Develon's HB-series breakers offer a new concept with high performance and a simplified design.
Develon

Develon, formerly known as Doosan Infracore, has expanded its attachment offering with its HB-Series hydraulic breakers, the HB06H and HB15FH, in North America. 

Engineered for high performance, the new breakers have a simplified design that allows for easier maintenance and use in a variety of demolition, mining, and general construction applications, the company says.

The company says the breakers’ are enhanced through an advanced heat treatment process and the use of quality materials for key components, such as the cylinder and piston.

“The HB-series breakers provide the highest possible productivity, whether the excavator operator is breaking concrete or rock," says Jacob Sherman, product and dealer marketing manager at Develon.

In operation, the energy of the piston stroke is collected by charged nitrogen gas, and the Develon breakers use an inward valve system with a simple structure and fewer internal parts. In addition, a urethane damper prevents vibrations that can damage the breaker. The front head supports the breaker and assemblies with a bushing, which absorbs the impact of the tool. 

According to the company, the low-noise housing is ideal for excavators working in urban areas where noise levels must be controlled or where local regulations require damped breakers.

The HB06H and HB15FH, which are backed by a one-year warranty, are compatible with the DX62R-7 and DX63-7 mini excavators, the DX140LC-7 and DX140LCR-7 crawler excavators, and the DX140W-7 wheeled excavator.

The HB06H is designed for machines with hydraulic flow of 10.5 to 18.5 gallons per minute. It weighs 750 pounds and delivers 500-900 blows per minute.

The HB15FH requires 21.1 to 29.1 gallons per minute of flow. It weighs 2,129 pounds and delivers 350-700 blows per minute.

To ensure performance, the company says it is important to select the appropriate chisel (moil point, pyramidal, wedge, or blunt) based on the application.

  • Moil point — Demolition, hard ground, or concrete.
  • Pyramidal — Concrete and tough rock, asphalt, and trenching or excavation.
  • Wedge — Trenching, general excavation, concrete breaking.
  • Blunt — Block splitting, compact abrasion, boulder, or slab breaking.
Related Stories
Tigercat 4161-15 Mulching Head LX830E tracked carrier
Attachments
Tigercat Releases 4161-15 Mulching Head for Fire Mitigation
Hilltip SnowStriker VTR V-plow for compact equipment
Compact equipment attachments
Hilltip Intros SnowStriker V-Plows for Compact Equipment
Fecon PTO Bull Hog mulcher
Attachments
Fecon Launches New Line of Bull Hog Mulchers for Tractors
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Cat D3 dozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers in 2023
What are the hottest new and used financed models? Find out in the latest data from EDA and EquipmentWatch.
Cat 320 Electric excavator dumping dirt
Business
“Best Year in 98-Year History," Caterpillar Says of 2023
Maxresdefault 65c64fceb8c25
The Dirt
Is it a Backhoe? A Loader? – No, It’s a Huddig!
Bobcat CTL hits cop car in Lincoln, Nebraska
Compact Track Loaders
Nebraska Man Goes on CTL Rampage, Hits Police Car, Multiple Vehicles
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All