New Broom and Brush Attachments from Hilltip Ease Jobsite Cleanup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 30, 2022
SweepAway Push Broom Attachment on an excavator
SweepAway Push Broom Attachment on an excavator
Hilltip

Jobsite cleanup just got a little easier with the new SweepAway push broom and rotary broom attachments from Hilltip.

Push Broom

The push broom attachments, which are compatible with forklifts, tractors, wheel loaders, excavators and pickups, can handle a variety of materials, such as leaves, sand, rocks, debris, snow and slush.

The sweeper head consists of separate, replaceable brush rows made of polypropylene. The HSL light series is available in widths from 59 to 78 inches and has eight brush rows. The HSM medium series has 12 brush rows in widths from 59 to 118 inches. The sections are easy to change and clean, making the push broom virtually maintenance-free, the company says.

Optional accessories include side brushes (leaf-stopper brushes), fastening straps and edge markers. Replacement brush rows are available from Hilltip.

SweepAway Rotary Broom attachment on a pickup truckSweepAway Rotary Broom attachment on a pickup truckHilltip

Rotary Broom

The heavier-duty SweepAway rotary broom is designed for 2.5- to 5.5-ton trucks, tractors, wheel loaders and forklifts. It is available in 59- to 86-inch widths and features a 20-inch-diameter brush for heavy on-site work.

The broom requires a hydraulic system with a minimum flow of 11 gallons per minute. A Hilltip Power Unit can be added if the vehicle does not meet the hydraulic system requirements. The Power Unit features a Kohler engine that provides up to 12 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow to operate the SweepAway rotary brooms, as well as other machines.

The broom can be mounted using Hilltip’s quick hitch mounting frame or STR and VTR frames. The mounts allow the brooms to be angled up to 25 degrees to control the direction of swept material.

Optional features include a deflector, a sprinkler kit with a 132-gallon tank, and an electrical oil-flow valve.

Related Stories
studio shot FAE RPM/SSL asphalt shredder attachment skid steer compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
Cut, Mill Roads with FAE’s New Asphalt Shredders for Skid Steers, CTLs
Montabert SDT Multiprocessor attachment on a Cat excavator
Attachments
Crushing It: Montabert to Intro New Breakers, Demolition Tools at ConExpo
DML/SSL Mulcher for Skid Steers
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Upgrades DML/SSL Mulcher for Skid Steers and CTLs (Video)
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Bobcat T7X on display at CES 2022
Most Popular
Cat Relocates. First Electric CTL. ... Our Top 10 Stories of 2022
It was a busy year in the construction equipment industry, with quite a few surprise announcements by major manufacturers.
Bryan Furnace host of The Dirt test runs hitachi ZX210LC-6 HP excavator
The Dirt
An Operator’s Observations: Top 5 Video Episodes of The Dirt in 2022
1972 Allis-Chalmers HD41 dozer Ron Barton and Frank Burke stand beside
Vintage Equipment
In Praise of the Rare: Top 5 Vintage-Equipment Stories of 2022
Liehberr launched its largest dozer, the PR766, on the U.S. market in 2022. It was the most-read equipment story on equipmentworld.com in 2022.
Equipment
Top 40 Equipment Stories of 2022: Excavators, Alternative Power Led the Way
how to avoid a trench collapse
The Dirt
Trench-Collapse Survivor Tells His Story to Help Others
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All