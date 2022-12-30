New Broom and Brush Attachments from Hilltip Ease Jobsite Cleanup

Jobsite cleanup just got a little easier with the new SweepAway push broom and rotary broom attachments from Hilltip.

Push Broom

The push broom attachments, which are compatible with forklifts, tractors, wheel loaders, excavators and pickups, can handle a variety of materials, such as leaves, sand, rocks, debris, snow and slush.

The sweeper head consists of separate, replaceable brush rows made of polypropylene. The HSL light series is available in widths from 59 to 78 inches and has eight brush rows. The HSM medium series has 12 brush rows in widths from 59 to 118 inches. The sections are easy to change and clean, making the push broom virtually maintenance-free, the company says.

Optional accessories include side brushes (leaf-stopper brushes), fastening straps and edge markers. Replacement brush rows are available from Hilltip.

Hilltip

Rotary Broom

The heavier-duty SweepAway rotary broom is designed for 2.5- to 5.5-ton trucks, tractors, wheel loaders and forklifts. It is available in 59- to 86-inch widths and features a 20-inch-diameter brush for heavy on-site work.

The broom requires a hydraulic system with a minimum flow of 11 gallons per minute. A Hilltip Power Unit can be added if the vehicle does not meet the hydraulic system requirements. The Power Unit features a Kohler engine that provides up to 12 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow to operate the SweepAway rotary brooms, as well as other machines.

The broom can be mounted using Hilltip’s quick hitch mounting frame or STR and VTR frames. The mounts allow the brooms to be angled up to 25 degrees to control the direction of swept material.

Optional features include a deflector, a sprinkler kit with a 132-gallon tank, and an electrical oil-flow valve.