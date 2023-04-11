Volvo CE Teams Up with Portable Electric on Mobile e-Charging Power Stations

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 11, 2023
Voltstack 30k Level 2 Mobile EV Charger
The Voltstack 30k Level 2 Mobile EV Charger can be bundled with an electric equipment purchase at any of Volvo CE's 245 North American dealer locations.
Portable Electric

The promise of electric construction equipment has been limited by access to charging infrastructure. That’s why Volvo Construction Equipment is partnering with Portable Electric on emissions-free portable and mobile e-Charging power stations for construction sites.

Customers buying Volvo CE electric equipment can now bundle the Portable Electric Voltstack 30k Level 2 e-Charger with their purchase. Volvo’s current lineup of electric equipment includes the L20 and L25 electric wheel loaders and the EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 electric excavators.

The Voltstack 30k Level 2 Mobile EV Charger is capable of boost charging, setting up temporary charging stations, or providing recharging services whenever needed, the company says. The silent, emissions-free power system is equipped with a 30 kW power output and an 80 kWh battery capacity. When the unit’s charge is running low, it can engage a generator to provide off-grid power through its “Smart Hybrid” feature.

"We are pleased to partner with Portable Electric to offer our customers an efficient, sustainable and off–grid mobile charging solution for their Volvo electric equipment,” said Ray Gallant, VP sustainability & productivity services at Volvo CE. “Bundling charging infrastructure like the Voltstack 30k Level 2 e-Charger with the purchase of our electric excavators or wheel loaders supports customers in reducing the carbon footprint of construction sites and improving the overall environmental impact of their projects."

Scott Hardy, CEO of Portable Electric, added, "We are excited to partner with Volvo CE to provide our Voltstack 30k Level 2 e-Charger to customers across North America. With its silent operation and emission-free power source, the Voltstack 30k Level 2 e-Charger is an ideal mobile charging solution for construction sites where noise, air pollution and recharge times are a concern." 

Volvo CE and Portable Electric say the partnership underscores the companies' shared commitment to sustainability and innovation in electrifying jobsites, reducing construction operations' environmental impact and supporting the transition to a more sustainable future. 

