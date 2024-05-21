The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Park City Fire and Rescue were called to a construction accident in the Promontory area of Park City, Utah, on May 18, where a crane rollover killed a worker.

A construction worker was killed over the weekend in Park City, Utah, when he lost control of the crane he was operating.

Harold “Buck” Parker, 50, of Herber City, was turning an all-terrain crane around on a jobsite when it rolled over an embankment and into a ditch, crushing him, according to reports.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. on May 18. Summit County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian deBotelho, said, “The weight of the crane started to break loose the ground, and the back end started going down the hill and then it rolled.”

Nearby workers were able to call 911, but Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not say whether it was a residential or commercial construction site.