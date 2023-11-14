An excavator being used to clear debris from a home being demolished tipped over and killed a man in Delray Beach, Florida.

The excavator’s bucket grapple attachment landed on top of a haul truck killing the occupant, according to local authorities. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead November 9, Delray Beach Fire Rescue reported.

The excavator operator was not injured, according to WPTV. The news station quoted a witness who said the Case excavator was on a mound of debris when it tipped over and its grapple bucket landed on the truck that was equipped with a boom and grapple. A surveillance video obtained by WPTV shows the excavator on a mound of debris with tracks perpendicular to the debris topple over backward.

No further information has been released about the incident.

Excavator Operation Tips

Here are some excavator safety tips, according to the “Excavation Equipment Operation Safety Guidelines,” Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences:

Trained Operators – Only persons with prior training and experience are permitted to operate an excavator. Operational training should be done under direct supervision of supervisor and documentation of the training shall be maintained by the department.

Caution Area – A designated caution perimeter should be maintained around excavations, by using barriers, caution tape and/or signage. The size of the caution perimeter is to be 6 feet greater than (when available) the reach of the skid loader. Observers are to remain outside this perimeter at all times.

Spotter/Safety Monitor – A spotter/safety monitor must assist the excavator operator when digging in areas of potential hazard from electrical or gas utilities or when working in high pedestrian activity areas.

Workers Within the Excavation – No worker is allowed within the excavation while the end of the backhoe arm is also within the excavation. Workers must exit to a safe location while materials are being positioned above or lowered into the excavation. While a person is within the excavation, the backhoe arm shall be positioned away from the top edge of the excavation, so that the end of the arm cannot reach the worker, in case of an inadvertent activation.

Excavator Safety Tips: During Operation